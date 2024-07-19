No Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad: Report reveals reason for T20I captain's snub

The Indian cricket team is set to enter an exciting new phase with Gautam Gambhir commencing his tenure as head coach. The Men in Blue are all set to travel to Sri Lanka for the three matches of the T20I series, which will be followed up by the ODI series. Notably, India's star batter Suryakumar Yadav's appointment as the T20I side's skipper over Hardik Pandya, since the BCCI has revealed the squads, would set the stage for an amazing tour for him personally. However, things don't appear bright for him in ODIs, and that's primarily because of a man who is set to make his debut.

Meanwhile, according to multiple reports, it has been speculated that due to the inclusion of Riyan Parag in the squad, swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav was left omitted from the ODI squad for the series. In fact, the 22-year-old cricketer had been selected ahead of opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the T20I squad. The Rajasthan Royals batter has been picked for the T20I and ODI teams for the Sri Lanka series.

This is true despite the fact that he gets limited chances to play against Zimbabwe in the just concluded five-match T20I series. The young batter was only able to rack up 24 runs on the Zimbabwe tour. However, Riyan Parag endured a record-breaking IPL season in 2024 and played a great role in guiding Sanju Samson-led RR to make it to the knockout stages. The middle-order batter became the Rajasthan Royals' top run scorer in the tournament with 573 runs and the third-highest run scorer overall after Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

What went wrong with Suryakumar Yadav?

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav has had a lot of issues in one-day internationals, as the 50-over World Cup last year made abundantly obvious. The stylish right-handed batter has averaged a paltry 25.76 in the 37 ODIs he has played and has had difficulties keeping up with the pace. The selectors have taken the decision to prioritise their efforts on different possibilities, with just six One-Day Internationals left ahead of the Champions Trophy.

