Virat Kohli ready to move on from Gambhir disagreements: Reports

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Kohli has communicated to the BCCI that he is ready to move on as it is in the best interest of the team and Indian cricket.

India's star cricketer Virat Kohli's contentious relationship with Gautam Gambhir was always taken into account when he was named India's head coach. However, as per a Cricbuzz report, the 35-year-old cricketer has told the BCCI that he is ready to move on as it is better for the team and Indian cricket. Despite worries that he and captain Rohit Sharma could be out of the three-match series, both batting legends were named in India's ODI team on Thursday for their tour of Sri Lanka. The flamboyant opening batter has been spending time with family after India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2024 on June 29.

However, Rohit will continue to captain the team all over the 50-over part of the tour, and both will be placed in the squad. Rohit Sharma retired from T20Is, and Suryakumar Yadav has been chosen as the team's captain. The Cricbuzz report states that Virat Kohli has communicated this precisely to the relevant BCCI officials and that he has "spoke this clearly to them." Kohli and Gambhir have had on-field disputes and have even had face-to-face meetings in the Indian Premier League. The report adds that there may have been talks on the matter following the T20 World Cup victory.

Also Read: Indian legend highlights double standard in modern-day cricket

Sri Lanka tour marks Gambhir's first mission as India's head coach after his replacement of Rahul Dravid

Meanwhile, this tour to Sri Lanka marks Gambhir's first mission as India's head coach after his replacement of Rahul Dravid. After the T20 World Cup last month, Dravid's term came to an end. Gautam Gambhir, whose most recent position as the Kolkata Knight Riders' coach led the team to win the 2024 Indian Premier League, shares similar approaches to playing cricket with Virat Kohli. While representing the country, they both want to show off their feelings and are not afraid to express them, even in the presence of the public.

Since Gautam Gambhir brings a strong sense of devotion to the dressing room, the story about how neither coach nor player hates to lose is emphasised. In light of this, Gambhir is exactly like Kohli, or maybe even a step ahead of him.

Also Read: Video of Rishabh Pant pushing India teammate into swimming pool goes viral

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube