Video of Rishabh Pant pushing India teammate into swimming pool goes viral

In a humorously entertaining video captured during the T20 World Cup 2024 in America and recently released on social media platforms, a comical incident involving wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, and left-arm pacer, Khaleel Ahmed, has come to light.

In a moment of pure excitement and friendship, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant, who is known for his vibrant personality, was caught on video gleefully throwing teammate Khaleel Ahmed into the swimming pool. There was a sense of humour to the situation as the incident occurred at a get-together where Axar Patel and his teammates were resting.

The moment Khaleel quickly protected his phone in the video, which showed him being thrown into the pool by Pant in jest, made it viral on social media. Following that, Axar Patel giggled too, undoubtedly having fun, and the lighthearted banter was captured on video. Laughter and praise burst from those near Khaleel as he emerged from the water, undamaged by the sudden fall. Following the prank, Rishabh, who is well-known for having a vibrant and energetic personality, gave Khaleel a heartfelt embrace, cementing his close relationship with him.



Pant and Khaleel have a close relationship off the field as well. The 25-year-old cricketer was an integral part of the starting lineup for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, and they both played for the Delhi Capitals and the Indian side. The stylish right-handed batter, Pant, showcased his strength during the tournament, amassing 171 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 127.61 in eight outings. The wicketkeeper batter scored 42 runs against archrivals Pakistan, which was considered one of his outstanding performances and helped India win the game. Khaleel, on the other hand, impressed with the ball in the T20 series against Zimbabwe after getting picked as a reserve player for the T20 World Cup along with Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, and Rinku Singh.

Rishabh Pant is set to play the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka, commencing on July 27. Like his incredible IPL 2024 campaign, in which he accumulated a formidable 446 runs in 13 innings, the star batter would be seeking success in all formats and producing outstanding displays for the national team.

