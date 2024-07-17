'Try reading...' - Jaydev Unadkat hits back at journalist for twisting facts

India pacer Jaydev Unadkat was unhappy with an Indian journalist for blowing his simple comment out of proportion as he spoke about the facilities given to overseas players in the English county championship

India's star cricketer Jaydev Unadkat had a dispute with an Indian journalist for misrepresenting his honest and clear comments on the facilities granted to overseas players in the English county championship. The left-arm pacer, who appeared in a few games for the English team Sussex last year, will probably join them for the County Championship, which is slated to take place in August. The Saurashtra skipper, who returned to the Indian side in 2022 after a 12-year absence, was also an integral part of the Indian Test and ODI squads last year.

However, Jaydev Unadkat has recently revealed that the players in the UK learn a lot owing to the different facilities they get in England as compared to India. The left-arm pacer says that in India they have officers who arrange things for them, from food to travel; however, this isn't the case in the UK. The 32-year-old revealed that they only get the car and the flat to stay in the UK; the rest they need to do makes him learn a lot as a cricketer. In addition, the SRH star bowler stated that he had learned self-reliance from the county championship.

"Since the pitches and weather are so different in the UK as compared to what we get in India, you get to learn a lot as a cricketer, and it helps to enhance your skills. When we are playing in India, we have liaison officers who take care of everything. But while playing county cricket in the UK, while you are given a flat to stay in and a car to drive around, you have to take care of everything else on your own. From living on my own to making my breakfast and doing my laundry, staying there taught me to be self-dependent," Jaydev Unadkat said.

The Sussex star bowler was mocked in the journalist's comments section

However, a journalist shared some parts of Unadkat's interview on his X page. In addition to mentioning that the cricket player receives a car and an apartment from the county club, the journalist wrote that Unadkat revealed he only receives a car and a flat, with everything else being his responsibility. The Sussex star bowler was mocked in the comments section of this post for alleging that the county just gave him a car and a flat. Following the same, India's star bowler responded to this post and clarified exactly what he had actually said and what the journalist had written.

Hey @Sports_Himanshu , while you may already know but chose to ignore, there is a difference between..



“..you are ONLY given a car & a flat” (your statement)

And

“while playing in the UK, while you are given a flat & a car..” (my statement)



And to the people who are educating… https://t.co/JVASHUdHYk — Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) July 17, 2024

