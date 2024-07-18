2007 World Cup winner hails Virat Kohli's journey, opposes Amit Mishra's views

Robin Uthappa recently opened up on seeing Virat Kohli evolve froVm a young Delhi boy to the kind of superstar he has become now.

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has remarked that he has witnessed the miraculous rise of star player Virat Kohli from a brash New Delhi kid to a genuine man. The well-known cricket commentator went on to clarify that Kohli's success has been primarily due to his hard work and discipline. The 38-year-old cricketer said that ever since his U-19 years, the swashbuckling batter has had strong confidence in himself. Uthappa acknowledged delight at the level of confidence Kohli showed even in his early years. Notably, Virat Kohli helped India win their second U-19 World Cup and quickly rose in the Indian cricket team after 2008.

Interestingly, veteran spinner Amit Mishra made a few remarks about the former India skipper on a podcast that put him in the spotlight for the past two days. However, there have additionally been a lot of rebuttals from other cricketers as well. The wicketkeeper batter pointed out that the RCB stalwart's belief was backed by his consistently excellent on-field performances as well as his bold statements. Robin Uthappa continued by stating that even at the end of his career, Kohli still throws in a lot of energy.

I have actually seen Virat kind of evolve from a brash young Delhi boy to an evolved human being: Robin Uthappa

"I have actually seen Virat kind of evolve from a brash young Delhi boy to an evolved human being. You know the evolution has been quite tremendous, to be honest. Today he's practically reaping what he had sown 15 years ago," Uthappa said on cricket.com.

India's flamboyant top-order batter Virat Kohli announced his retirement from T20 international cricket after the Men in Blue won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Despite not being able to score runs until the final moment, he came through with a crucial block during the crucial summit match against South Africa in Barbados. The 35-year-old hit 76 runs off 59 balls to help India post a respectable 176 runs. Rohit Sharma and his men eventually won by seven runs, and Kohli received the award for the 2024 T20 World Cup final's Player of the Match.

