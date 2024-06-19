'They haven't looked as convincing:' Robin Uthappa assesses where India might struggle in Super 8 encounter against Afghanistan

India team will next play their opening game of the Super 8s against Afghanistan tomorrow (June 20) and hope to extend their winning momentum from the group-stages.

The Men in Blue has looked in sublime form so far in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, remaining unbeaten after the completion of the group-stage matches. Rohit Sharma and Co won their first three games and then had a washout in the final group match as they progressed to the Super 8s stage with an unblemished record.

The Indian team will next play their opening game of the Super 8s against Afghanistan tomorrow (June 20) and hope to extend their winning momentum from the group-stages.

However, former India star and 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa has highlighted that the Indian batters will face a tough challenge as Afghanistan boasts of a number quality bowlers on their side.

The Indian batters haven't yet got going with the big scores in the tournament so far, with all their group stage matches being extremely low-scoring on the tricky pitches of USA and Uthappa opined that this factor will be an obstacle India will need to overcome.

Robin Uthappa assesses where India might struggle against Afghanistan in Super 8s stage

Speaking in a video on Ravichandran Ashwin's YouTube channel, the former wicketkeeper-batter said,

"The Indian batters necessarily haven't come to the party. They haven't looked as convincing as we know them to be. Confidence of this form is not there currently. Calibre is definitely there. Potential is 100% there. Now, turning that into performance in a big tournament like this, the start has been that sort where the flow is not there."

Rishabh Pant is currently the highest run-scorer for India while star batter Virat Kohli has struggled to find rhythm.

Kohli has managed scores of 1,4 and 0 so far and the Indian management will be hoping that Kohli will come to his own on the West Indies pitches.

