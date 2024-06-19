'Please bat Virat at No.3:' Former RCB star urges India to shift Virat Kohli to his best batting position

Virat Kohli has found a new batting position in the ongoing T20 World Cup, opening the innings with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

Virat Kohli has found a new batting position in the ongoing T20 World Cup, opening the innings with the Indian captain Rohit Sharma. Usually, Kohli bats at No.3 for India and has a formidable record batting one down, winning numerous games for India in the shortest format.

He is assigned a new role and promoted to open to accommodate Rishabh Pant at No.3 - a move that has done wonders for the Men in Blue this T20 World Cup. Pant has played his fearless game to put the pressure back on the opponents, and being an LHB, Pant brings another dynamic to the batting unit.

However, the promotion hasn’t really worked in Kohli’s favour, for he has only managed to accumulate five runs in three outings while opening in the T20 World Cup 2024. His scores read: 1(5), 4(3) & 0(1), which doesn’t paint a promising picture for India leading into the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

While Kohli is a quality batter and versatile enough to nail any spot with the bat, the opening hasn’t come as a happy change for the legendary batter. The fortunes haven’t turned his way, either.

AB de Villiers urges India to bat Virat Kohli at No.3

On his YouTube channel, AB de Villiers has again voiced his opinion on demoting Virat Kohli to No.3, for he feels Kohli has the best game to operate in the middle overs. AB feels the change in tracks should also force the team management to shift Kohli to a role he has aced brilliantly in his T20I career.

“I have always said please bat Virat at No. 3. Especially in better wickets that they will play now, Virat is the go-to guy at No. 3. He can play the attacking game and also pull back and absorb the pressure if necessary. He is the best player in the world in the middle overs. I don't see any reason (for opening).”

The opening position isn’t new for Virat Kohli since he has done it successfully for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL. Even before the T20 World Cup 2024, Kohli earned the Orange Cap by scoring the most runs in IPL 2024 as an opener.

It’s just that things haven’t worked in his favour, and the extreme conditions have exacerbated it further. The team management is unlikely to change the batting position of any player, especially after their immense success in the initial phase of the tournament.

