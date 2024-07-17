'Once and for all' - Naveen-ul-Haq on feud with Virat Kohli in IPL

Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has claimed that everything is fine between him and star Indian batter Virat Kohli despite their heated altercation in IPL 2023.

Afghanistan star cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq has opened up about his personal relationship with the legendary Indian cricketer Virat Kohli. In a conversation with the Texas Super Kings, the right-arm speedster described the incidents leading up to his verbal dispute with the iconic Indian player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and how they eventually settled the matter. Notably, Naveen and Kohli engaged in a furious disagreement during the 2023 IPL match between RCB and LSG. After the players' dispute, Gautam Gambhir, who was the LSG coach at the time, too became involved, as he and Kohli got into another altercation after the game.

The right-arm pacer disclosed in the video that he was repeatedly asked about the incident many times. The star seamer makes clear that the two had gotten past the dispute and were friends since the India vs. Afghanistan World Cup match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2023. The Indian batting star came up to help Naveen finish the matter once and for all when a noisy Delhi crowd chanted "Kohli Kohli" at him during the World Cup in host country India.

In the ODI World Cup, it finished once and for all: Naveen-ul-Haq



"It was in the heat of the moment. He was representing his franchise, I was playing for my franchise, If it is for my franchise or for my country, I will give it all. I won't back down. At the end of the day we are all players and some of us are close friends, some of us are colleagues. We just brush it out and there's nothing personal. In the ODI World Cup, it finished once and for all," Naveen-ul-Haq said in the video.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 brawl between RCB stalwart Virat Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, which Gautam Gambhir broke up, became a major discussion subject until the two cricketers shook hands during India's match against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023. The two cricket players met earlier in the year and gave each other a graceful greeting, letting fans know that everything was fine between them.

During the usual handshakes, Kohli and Naveen got into a violent fight back in 2023. Later, Gambhir furiously confronted the RCB batter. Following the incident, all three of them received penalties and heavy fines from the IPL management.

