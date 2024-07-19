Indian legend highlights double standard in modern-day cricket

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar blasted bowlers for having an unfair advantage resulting from modern-day practice when compared to batters in the cricketing world. It's often argued that cricket has turned into a batter's game, and given the rules, hefty bats, and size of the ground, that also seems somewhat true. However, the 75-year-old legend brought up a unique point, condemning the authorities and management for overlooking the practice of modern-day cricket. The well-known cricket commentators believed that the bowlers were being given an unfair edge by drinking some hydrating drinks at the boundary shortly after each over, while the batters did not enjoy such things sticking at the crease.

Notably, it is totally clear that one can rely on former batting legend Sunil Gavaskar to express his opinions with clarity and precision. Gavaskar, the renowned Indian cricket player, recently spoke out against a rising 'trend' in cricket that he believes has to be confronted. The former India hard-hitting opening batter is not ashamed to speak out with officials or even batting master Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar identified a "modern" strategy often used by bowlers that he feels provides them with an advantage over batters.

Sunil Gavaskar urged that the ICC closely track the conduct and implement the necessary changes in the current era

In the same vein, Sunil Gavaskar urged that the ICC closely track the conduct and implement the necessary changes in the current era. The former India cricketer feels that drinks should only be consumed after an hour of play. In the event that a drink is required prior to the scheduled hour, the umpire and opposition captain must give their consent. Gavaskar, though, believes that batters aren't given sufficient chances to do so. The legendary cricketer wants the old policy, which allowed players to have drinks only with the approval of opposing captains and on-field umpires, to be reintroduced in a move to reestablish an appropriate balance after each hour of play.

"In cricket, the modern practice of bowlers, especially the quick ones, getting a refreshing drink on the boundary line where they go to field after completing their over is an example of the authorities turning a blind eye to the practice. Why have the drinks interval then if bowlers are going to get themselves hydrated after going flat out for six deliveries? Mind you, the batter doesn’t get the chance to have a drink after an over where they may have taken eight runs or so, which are all run," Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

