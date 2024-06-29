'His plans are simple, but..' - Heinrich Klaasen reveals what makes Jasprit Bumrah different from other bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah is the finest pacer in world cricket at the moment, for his skillsets are better than anyone else, and his ability to adapt to any conditions around the world makes him a rare asset for India.

Jasprit Bumrah is the finest pacer in world cricket at the moment, for his skillsets are better than anyone else, and his ability to adapt to any conditions around the world makes him a rare asset for India. He can switch himself according to the format and still be equally potent, making him an all-time great and the greatest-ever bowler for India.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final, numerous South African players praised him for his high skills and ability to deliver under pressure. On Star Sports, the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller were full of praise for Bumrah.

“Bumrah is a big wicket-taker with the new ball; he knows how to get lefties out, which is very key. I think what really helps me is that I have faced him many times. So, I am prepared too much,” exclaimed Quinton de Kock.

Heinrich Klaasen acknowledged Bumrah’s ability to keep things simple and also praised his ability to execute those plans under pressure. Klaasen also praised Bumrah for having a good cricketing brain.

“I think his plans are quite simple, but his execution is on a different level. He doesn’t really mess, and he’s obviously got a great cricket brain.”

Jasprit Bumrah vital for India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final

Jasprit Bumrah will play a crucial role for India in today's T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. He has been amazing throughout the campaign, snaring 13 wickets at an average of 8.15 and a strike rate of 11.84 in seven outings.

The track in Barbados will suit his craft, and Bumrah will have to pick wickets in different phases again. Arshdeep Singh has been wayward at times, which increases the role of Bumrah since he has the previous experience of playing in the final of ICC tournaments.

If Bumrah can snare a few wickets upfront, other bowlers will find it easy to get going. With the kind of form he’s in, another fine game is well on the cards.

Bumrah hasn’t won any ICC tournament so far. He will have to step up and win it for himself and his team today.

