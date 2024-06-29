'I am a huge fan:' South Africa player expresses admiration for Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 final

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the South African players heaped praise on Rohit Sharma, highlighting various features in Rohit’s batting and captaincy.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 final, the South African players heaped praise on Rohit Sharma, highlighting various features in Rohit’s batting and captaincy. Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, and David Miller spoke highly of Rohit, admiring his leadership and ability to remain calm under pressure.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of Rohit Sharma. I think, from the batting perspective, he is fearless. He’s probably got one of the best shots over cover in world cricket. From the leadership perspective, you can see he reads the game really well; he finds a way to join everyone together and make everyone feel comfortable, but I also think his tactfulness on the field to approach each character and bring out the best in them is something that stands out for me,” exclaimed Keshav on Star Sports.

Later, Heinrich Klaasen applauded Rohit, saying he has an unbelievable cricket brain. He added Rohit plays with the ego of players.

"I think he has got an unbelievable cricket brain. Very gutsy. He makes a lot of brave calls as a captain. He does play on your ego a lot. I'd like to have a conversation about how he thinks. He is a special cricketer. When he is in form, there are not a lot of bowlers who can bowl at him. Hopefully, he won't be in form against us (in the final.)”

Rohit Sharma going through terrific form in the T20 World Cup 2024

As good as Rohit Sharma has been with his captaincy, his batting has been equally good from the first game of the T20 World Cup 2024. He is India’s leading run-scorer with 248 runs at an average of 41.33 and a strike rate of 155.97, including three fifties, in seven outings.

He played vital knocks against Australia in the final fixture of the Super 8 round and against England in the second semifinal to take India to the final of the T20 World Cup 2024. He has led from the front and posed an example for his teammates.

Even his on-field calls have been spot-on. His ability to make wise decisions under pressure has been a vital feature in this tournament.

India are into the final in yet another ICC tournament. Rohit will hope to step up and perform again to take his team over the line.

