Rishabh Pant set to replace Dhoni in CSK, KL Rahul to lead RCB, Rohit and SKY to leave MI: Reports

The Indian Premier League (IPL) will conduct a mega-auction ahead of the 2025 year, and for the same reason, enormous restructuring will be expected. IPL franchises are currently beginning preparations for the next cycle, aiming to set up a side with long-term goals in mind, though the BCCI has not yet made a public statement concerning the retention rules. Seeking a capable successor for the legendary MS Dhoni, who may play in his final season next year, is likely to be the Chennai Super Kings' top concern. They've already got a name in mind, if the rumours are to be believed.

Before the 2024 Indian Premier League season began, Chennai named Ruturaj Gaikwad as its new captain. While Chennai did not advance to the playoffs in their last campaign, they still put on an impressive display, ranking fifth in the standings with seven wins and seven losses.

Since Rishabh Pant hasn't been entirely satisfied with his captaincy, the Delhi Capitals are debating whether to keep him on the team for the upcoming campaign. Sourav Ganguly, the franchise's director of cricket, supports keeping Pant as captain; however, there have also been talks about trading Pant. Chennai may think about signing Pant as a Dhoni replacement if Delhi decides to release the player ahead of the 2025 IPL auctions.

A CSK source states that if MS Dhoni decides he no longer wants to play, the team will be keen to acquire the best wicketkeeper in the nation when quizzed about Pant's possible transfer from Delhi to Chennai. Ricky Ponting and the Delhi Capitals announced earlier this week that the former Australia captain would not be returning to coach the team after seven years.

There may be dramatic squad changes in the Indian Premier League 2025

There may be dramatic squad changes in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) as well. The previous campaign was a complete bust for the Mumbai Indians (MI). Hardik Pandya took leadership of the team when Rohit Sharma was removed from the position. There were also rumours of a split between the players and camp formations. There have been rumours that Rohit Sharma will leave MI ahead of the 2025 IPL. In addition to Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav may also move from the Mumbai Indians.

Additionally, KL Rahul, the captain of the LSG, is not too happy with the team. During one of the games in IPL 2024, Rahul and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka got into a furious fight. KL Rahul may be brought in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and given team leadership responsibilities in IPL 2025.

