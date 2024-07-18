'Just didn't look right': Australia star reveals conflict between Ricky Ponting and Delhi Capitals

The Delhi outfit failed to make it to the playoffs for the past three seasons and even finished second-last in the 2023 edition.

Former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting was recently sacked by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.

Ponting took on the role of head coach in 2018, guiding the franchise through its rebranding phase.

During his initial term of tenure, the team saw significant improvement, advancing to the playoffs for three consecutive years starting in 2019 and reaching their first final in 2020.

However, their current decline forced the management to go otherwise.

Shedding light on the recent sacking, Australia women's team captain Alyssa Healy made an interesting revelation.

Alyssa Healy reveals conflict between Delhi Capitals and Ricky Ponting

The Aussie said that during her time in India for the Women's Premier League (WPL), she could sense a certain conflict between Ponting and the management.

Healy said on LiSTNR Sport, "Being over there in India this year, watching it live, from an Indian perspective, it just didn't seem right in the dugout. There was obviously a bit going on, there was tension between support staff, and maybe the players. Rishabh Pant was in-charge and looked quite relaxed... but it just didn't look right."

Alyssa Healy captained the UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 earlier this year. She was also present at several IPL matches, particularly those featuring her husband, Mitchell Starc, who played for the winning team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In the 2024 edition, DC performed competitively, earning 14 points but missing the playoffs due to a lower net run-rate. Nonetheless, there were several positives, such as the promising performances from batters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs.

