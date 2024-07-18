Multi-talented youngster a dark horse in India squad for Sri Lanka tour

He recently earned his maiden India cap during the tour of Zimbabwe.

The Indian selectors and management are expected to announce the squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour later today. The Men in Blue will visit the Island nation for a white-ball series across three T20Is and as many ODIs, slated to start from July 27.

This will also be newly-appointed coach Gautam Gambhir's first assignment.

However, according to an India Express reporter who recently tweeted, a dynamic youngster is set to be a dark horse in the squad and might be able to secure his position in both the T20I and the ODI squads.

Riyan Parag, who enjoyed a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) campaign earlier this year, recently earned his maiden national cap during the tour of Zimbabwe which India dominated 4-1.

This will be an incredible chance for the Assam batter to stake his claim and become a mainstay in the side.

Who will the T20I captaincy go to next?

On the other hand, the other big question remains who will be crowned India's next T20I captain following Rohit Sharma's retirement from the shortest format.

The star opener announced his ultimatum after leading India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win last month.

The two primary candidates for the leadership role are star batter Suryakumar Yadav and premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

It's important to note that whoever will be bestowed with the captaincy reins for the Sri Lanka series, it is expected to be done keeping in mind the goal for the long haul, which is the next T20 World Cup in 2026 where India will defend the title.

India and Sri Lanka will first lock horns in the T20I matches before the ODIs kickstart from August 2.

