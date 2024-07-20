'There will be no hybrid model' - PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi sends stern warning to India ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly reminded the ICC that there will be no hybrid model for the forthcoming Champions Trophy 2025 and that it will be their duty to formally welcome Team India to their country for the key tournament. The showpiece event had been scheduled to begin in Pakistan next year, but Team India is still not certain if they will travel to Karachi for the marquee event. Notably, the earlier reports claim that India won't be travelling to Pakistan owing to the geo-political tensions as well as security issues between both nations.

The annual conference of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is currently underway in Colombo, Sri Lanka. The main issues of debate will be the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, along with the approval of the budget for the Champions Trophy 2025. Meanwhile, this all started when the Asian Cricket Council created a hybrid model and named Sri Lanka as the co-host of the main event, in which Rohit Sharma led Team India to defeat Sri Lanka to capture the Asia Cup 2023, after the BCCI refused to send any Indian cricketers to Pakistan for the tournament.

"PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi has made it clear to the ICC that Pakistan will host the 2025 Champions Trophy, and there will be no hybrid model. It's ICC's responsibility to bring India to Pakistan for the event, and not PCB's task," said a report from the Pakistani media house Express News.

Team India's last clash with Pakistan came during the 2008 Asia Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership

Meanwhile, Team India's last clash with Pakistan came during the 2008 Asia Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership. The preliminary schedule for the Champions Trophy 2025 was recently presented by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The matches involving India are expected to take place in only one city, which is Lahore. These matches will also take place in Lahore if India advances to the semifinals and final. However, some of the past reports stated that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would boycott the 2026 T20 World Cup, which India and Sri Lanka will jointly host, if Team India refused to come to Pakistan.

