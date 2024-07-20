Watch: Josh Inglis turns MS Dhoni with a DRS masterclass in MLC 2024

Australia's dynamic batter Josh Inglis showcased his wicket-keeping masterclass in San Francisco Unicorns' recent MLC 2024 clash against MI New York on Friday at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

Australia's star cricketer Josh Inglis recently showed his mastery of wicket-keeping during the San Francisco Unicorns' MLC 2024 match against MI New York on Friday at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. The wicketkeeper batter, Josh Inglis, took a magnificent DRS to stun MI opener Ruben Clinton after being cheaply dismissed by Dewald Brevis's amazing catch.

The incident took place in the second over of MI New York's innings, following skipper Corey Anderson's gutsy half-century that helped the Unicorns post a respectable 148 runs. The former Black Caps all-rounder's strategic decision to include Matthew Short in the attack paid off wonderfully, as the off-spinner spectacularly removed MI's Ruben Clinton.

Clinton found space for himself to hit a massive off-side smash as Short came from around the wicket. Short did, however, cut his length just a bit as the southpaw edged it to Josh Inglis, who took a diving grab behind the stumps.

Marais Erasmus, the on-field umpire, ruled the hitter not out despite the San Francisco players' shouts for a catch. Inglis immediately told Corey Anderson to head up because he was positive the batter stole the ball. The TV umpire requested that his on-field colleague reverse his decision after reviewing the replay and deciding that Clinton's bat had clearly deflected the ball.



San Francisco Unicorns won the close game over defending champions MI New York

Speaking about the game here, it was San Francisco that won the close game over defending champions MI New York. The Unicorns posed a total of 148/7 in the given 20 overs, thanks to great batting performance from skipper Corey Anderson, who hammered unbeaten 59 runs from 37 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes and a solid strike rate of 160. However, during the chase, Dewald Brevis gave the team a great start as the young batter made 56 runs from 36 balls, but the rest of the batters could not step up and fell short by two runs.

