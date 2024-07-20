Watch: Sunil Narine's stunning direct hit to run out Quinton de Kock in MLC 2024

Sunil Narine, a man of many talents, is not known for his fielding abilities. However, on Wednesday (July 18), during the Major League Cricket (MLC 2024) fixture between Seattle Orcas and Los Angeles Knight Riders, the rare scene took all the limelight.

Despite having an abundance of talents, star all-rounder Sunil Narine has never been well-known for his fielding prowess. However, a bizarre scenario stole the limelight on Wednesday, July 18, during the Major League Cricket 2024 match between the Los Angeles Knight Riders and the Seattle Orcas. Notably, South African opening batter Quinton de Kock hit Corne Dry too late and went for a quick single during the fourth over of the inning.

Upon reaching there, LAKR skipper Sunil Narine executed a straight hit with an exceptionally quick throw, and in the process, he shockingly completed a run that stunned everyone. The replays revealed that Quinton de Kock was just barely short of the crease, leaving everyone flabbergasted.

Straight out of a 📺 pic.twitter.com/d45FrdpDAs — Los Angeles Knight Riders (@LA_KnightRiders) July 18, 2024



The LAKR defeated Seattle Orcas by 4 wickets

Meanwhile, speaking about the game here, it was Seattle Orcas skipper Heinrich Klaasen who won the toss and invited LAKR to bowl first in the game. After opting to bat first in the game, the Seattle Orcas made 142/6 in the given 20 overs. The side got off to a great start as opening batter Ryan Rickelton hammered 89 runs from 52 balls, featuring seven fours and six sixes with a solid strike rate of 172, while Jayasuria departed for two runs.

The magic moment came when Narine ran out Proteas star Quinton de Kock on a Duck, who was expected to do most of the damage against LAKR bowlers. Following him, Klaasen only managed to get 23 runs, while the rest of the batters could not even make double digit runs.

However, during the chase, former India U-19 skipper Unmukt Chand once again stepped up and made 62 runs from 47 balls, featuring three boundaries and three sixes, to make sure his side crossed the finishing line. The Los Angeles Knight Riders won the game after chasing the target with five balls to spare.

