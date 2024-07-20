'Don't care' - Mohammed Shami unperturbed by possible Gujarat Titans snub ahead of IPL 2025

GT is likely to keep Shami on board, but he doesn't care if management decides not to. The right-arm bowler avoided naming a team he would like to play for in the event that Gujarat released him in his conversation with Shubhankar Mishra.

Star pacer Mohammed Shami is the only bowler from India to have claimed the most wickets in ODI World Cup history. His 55-wicket record is the fifth-highest in history and the third-best by an Asian bowler. The great seamer holds the distinction of being the first bowler in World Cup history to have four five-wicket hauls. However, during the last three ICC tournaments, he was never a trustworthy presence in the Indian playing XI. In the last three World Cups, India played 28 matches, and Shami was only in 18 of them (winning 15 of those matches).

Shami was once again omitted for the first few games of the 2023 ODI World Cup and only got to get into the starting lineup when Hardik Pandya got hurt and eventually pulled out. The right-arm pacer finished as the tournament's top wicket-taker after taking 24 wickets in seven games, featuring two fifers.

Mohammed Shami underwent successful ankle surgery and is now bowling in the nets. There are rumours that he will play again against Bangladesh in a Test series. He hasn't played cricket since the ODI World Cup in 2023 and missed the IPL and ICC T20 World Cups in 2024 in the United States and the West Indies.

I will give my best for the team who buy me in the auction: Mohammed Shami

In just two seasons as a bowler for the Gujarat Titans, he picked up 48 wickets for the team. One bowler who hasn't been given much of a chance by IPL teams is Shami. Despite being one of the wicket-takers, the veteran player was let go after being retained in the team for a few seasons. Before IPL 2025, there will be a huge auction, and the teams are still permitted to keep four players under the current rules.

GT is likely to keep Shami on board, but he doesn't care if management decides not to. The right-arm bowler avoided naming a team he would like to play for in the event that Gujarat released him in his conversation with Shubhankar Mishra.

“I don’t have any team in mind. I was not retained by Delhi Capitals. I took 60 wickets for the Punjab Kings, but they allowed me to leave, and I joined Gujarat. I have taken 48 scalps for them in just two seasons, and if they don’t retain me, I don’t care. I will give my best for the team who buy me in the auction. If Gujarat need performers, they will retain players, but if they want good faces, they can opt for models. I have a clear perspective in life. I want to give my best,” he said.

Also Read: No Suryakumar Yadav in ODI squad: Report reveals reason for T20I captain's snub

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube