Watch: Yuvraj Singh rolls back the clock, destroys Australia in semi-finals to set up title clash against Pakistan

Yuvraj Singh once again proved why he is a perennial thorn in Australia's side, delivering a breathtaking performance in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends.

Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh once again proved why he is a perennial thorn in Australia's side, delivering a breathtaking performance in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends. The 42-year-old's scintillating innings of 59 off just 28 balls at the County Ground, Northampton, was reminiscent of his prime, as he propelled the India Champions to a formidable total of 254/6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Yuvraj's knock featured four boundaries and five towering sixes, leaving fans in awe and the opposition scrambling for answers. His aggressive yet controlled batting was a key highlight of the match, showcasing his undiminished skill and hunger for big moments. The India Champions were off to a flying start, thanks to Robin Uthappa's explosive 65 off 35 balls. Following Uthappa's departure, the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, took center stage, unleashing a blistering 95-run partnership off just 35 balls to close out the innings. Yusuf remained unbeaten on 51 off 23 balls, while Irfan's quickfire 50 came off just 19 balls.

Watch the Highlights of Yuvraj Singh's Knock Here:

2000, 2007, 2011 and now 2024 🚀



Yuvi keeps his date with the Aussies in the Knockouts! 👊🏽#WCLonFanCode @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/tjqtJJhnH4 — FanCode (@FanCode) July 12, 2024

Yuvraj's Unmatched Record Against Australia

Yuvraj's affinity for dismantling Australian attacks in crucial matches is well-documented. His journey of tormenting the Aussies began during his first international innings, where he scored a match-winning 84 off 80 balls in the quarter-final of the ICC Knockout Cup (now the Champions Trophy) in 2000. This innings helped India secure a vital 20-run victory over the then-dominant Australian side.

In the 2007 T20 World Cup semi-final, Yuvraj played arguably the finest T20 innings of his career, blasting 70 off just 30 balls to steer India to victory and knock Australia out of the tournament. This innings is still remembered as one of the most explosive displays of batting in T20 cricket.

Fast forward to the 2011 ODI World Cup, and Yuvraj once again emerged as Australia's nemesis in the quarter-finals. His unbeaten 57 off 65 balls, combined with his 2/44 with the ball, was instrumental in ending Australia's 12-year reign as World Cup champions. His all-round performance earned him the Player of the Match award and helped India progress further in the tournament.

Telegram Group Join Now

Yuvraj's latest heroics in the World Championship of Legends serve as a reminder of his extraordinary talent and enduring legacy in cricket. Even at 42, his ability to influence high-stakes matches and dominate world-class opposition remains undiminished. Fans and cricket pundits alike continue to marvel at his consistency and passion for the game.

As Yuvraj Singh continues to thrill audiences with his spectacular performances, one thing is certain – his legacy as a match-winner, especially against Australia, is firmly etched in the annals of cricket history.