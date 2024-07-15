WATCH: Steven Smith smashes a massive 94-meter maximum off Andre Russell in MLC

Steven Smith hit a mammoth 94-meter six off Andre Russell during the 11th Major League Cricket (MLC) fixture between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Steven Smith hit a mammoth 94-meter six off Andre Russell during the 11th Major League Cricket (MLC) fixture between Washington Freedom and Los Angeles Knight Riders. It travelled a long distance and almost out of the ground, giving Smith six runs.

Andre Russell bowled a back of a length delivery outside the off-stump line, and Smith was waiting for it. As the ball came near him, the batter pulled it away ferociously over the deep midwicket region, and it came from the middle of his willow, going 94 meters away into the fence.

The NTT Data shown during the feed read the ball flying 308 feet high at its peak, showing how well the shot came out of Smith’s bat. The batter arrived in an aggressive mood, playing his shots from the start and managed to time one out of the park.

Initially, the ball didn’t seem as sweetly timed, but the batter showed his power game. Russell is generally a fine user of his shorter-length deliveries, for he can hurry the batters with his high pace and immaculate lines; Smith was ready for the challenge and picked the bones out of it to earn a well-deserved six early in his innings.

Steven Smith scores 42 as Washington Freedom register their third victory

Among the most consistent sides in this edition of MLC, Washington Freedom registered their third win by defeating the Los Angeles Knight Riders. Bowling first, WF restricted LAKR to a mere 129/10, thanks to an all-round bowling show from the bowlers.

Saurabh Netravalkar starred again, snaring as many as four wickets while conceding only 35 runs, whereas Glenn Maxwell also dismissed three batters in his four-over spell. Lockie Ferguson also got two wickets to end the innings within 18.3 overs.

While batting, Washington Freedom again got a rapid start from their openers, with Travis Head scoring 54 runs in 32 balls, including two boundaries and six maximums. Steven Smith remained unbeaten on 42 in 36 deliveries, comprising two boundaries and as many sixes.

Later, Andries Gous chipped in with 15 runs with the help of three fours to take his team through. With this win, Washington Freedom top the points table with seven points in four outings.

