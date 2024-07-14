Gautam Gambhir's old tweet on Samson goes viral after wicketkeeper slams fifty against Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson showed great composure in the middle to help India recover after a shaky start.

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson once gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess by slamming a deft fifty in the ongoing fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe.

Samson registered a steady 45-ball 58 to help India recover after a shaky start.

After the Indian top-order departed cheaply with neither Shubman, Yashasvi and Abhishek managing scores above 15, Sanju took on the onus of making amends himself.

The dynamic right-hander showed great composure in the middle and also formed a solid 65-run stand for the fourth wicket along with Riyan Parag to steady the India innings.

Following his exemplary knock, an old tweet by newly-appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral.

Back in 2020, the former India opener had posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), "Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?"

Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India!

Anyone up for debate? — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 22, 2020

Sanju Samson's fifty help India post a competitive target

Speaking about the match, Samson's fifty ensured India posted a competitive total of 167 for 6 in their 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers made a strong start and ensured to make inroads in regular intervals to keep Zimbabwe on the backfoot.

At the time of writing this report, the Zimbabwe scoreboard read 96 for 7 in 15.4 overs with Faraz Akram and Brandon Mavuta currently at the crease.

The Men in Blue have already wrapped up the series after winning the previous encounter with the scoreline reading 3-1 before today's final clash.

However, Shubman Gill and Co will be eager to finish the series on a high and hope to win the dead-rubber fixture tonight.

