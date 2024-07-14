Gautam Gambhir's old tweet on Samson goes viral after wicketkeeper slams fifty against Zimbabwe

Sanju Samson showed great composure in the middle to help India recover after a shaky start. 
 By Chandra Moulee Das Jul 14, 2024, 19:50 IST
Sanju Samson?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson once gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess by slamming a deft fifty in the ongoing fifth and final game of the five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe. 

Samson registered a steady 45-ball 58 to help India recover after a shaky start. 

After the Indian top-order departed cheaply with neither Shubman, Yashasvi and Abhishek managing scores above 15, Sanju took on the onus of making amends himself. 

The dynamic right-hander showed great composure in the middle and also formed a solid 65-run stand for the fourth wicket along with Riyan Parag to steady the India innings. 

Following his exemplary knock, an old tweet by newly-appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir has gone viral. 

Back in 2020, the former India opener had posted on his social media handle on X (formerly Twitter), "Sanju Samson is not just the best wicketkeeper batsmen in India but the best young batsman in India! Anyone up for debate?"

Sanju Samson's fifty help India post a competitive target

Speaking about the match, Samson's fifty ensured India posted a competitive total of 167 for 6 in their 20 overs. 

The Indian bowlers made a strong start and ensured to make inroads in regular intervals to keep Zimbabwe on the backfoot. 

At the time of writing this report, the Zimbabwe scoreboard read 96 for 7 in 15.4 overs with Faraz Akram and Brandon Mavuta currently at the crease. 

The Men in Blue have already wrapped up the series after winning the previous encounter with the scoreline reading 3-1 before today's final clash. 

ALSO READ: Former India selector urges Gautam Gambhir to pick this youngster in squad for Sri Lanka tour

However, Shubman Gill and Co will be eager to finish the series on a high and hope to win the dead-rubber fixture tonight. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube

From around the web