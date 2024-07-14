Former India selector urges Gautam Gambhir to pick this youngster in squad for Sri Lanka tour

The Indian team has a massive vacancy at the top of the batting order following the retirements of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

A former India selector has requested newly-appointed India coach Gautam Gambhir to include a certain youngster in the squad for the upcoming white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

India is set to tour the Island nation for a series across three T20Is and as many ODIs, starting from July 27.

While it will be Gautam Gambhir's first assignment as India coach, former selector Saba Karim has requested the ex-India opener to include talented young batter Abhishek Sharma.

Abhishek Sharma, who is also an opener, recently slammed his maiden international ton during the ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe after earning his maiden India cap on the tour following a stellar IPL 2024 season.

The Indian team has a massive vacancy at the top of the batting order following the retirements of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the recent T20 World Cup 2024 win.

Saba Karim wants Gautam Gambhir to pick Abhishek Sharam for Sri Lanka tour

In the absence of Rohit and Virat, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are the top candidates to fill in the void.

However, Saba's point emphasised that there will be good competition between players to solidify their position at the top of the order and wants Abhishek Sharma to also get a chance to stake his claim.

Saba said while speaking on Sony Sports, "The most important positions will be in the top order only. I feel the selectors should go with these two (Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill) only. I feel Abhishek Sharma should get a place at least in the 15 because you have Rishabh Pant at No. 3 and Suryakumar Yadav at No. 4."

