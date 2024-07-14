WATCH: Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag launch attack on Harare roof; smash 110 and 107 metre long Sixes

During the ongoing fifth and final T20I between India and Zimbabwe, India batters Riyan Parag and Sanju Samson unleashed their carnage with gigantic sixes that went all the way to the roof of the stadium.

First Parag took on the onslaught on the fourth ball of the tenth over bowled by Brandon Mavuta.

The Assam batter hit is his first six in internationals as Parag picked the length early, went deep in his crease and then pulled from down to up, ensuring he gets the elevation and the ball travelled a staggering distance of 107m.

Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson then did one better off the same bowler on the 12th over.

Mavuta bowled into Samson's arc and he swung it beautifully as the ball went straight down the ground to hit the roof. The meter showed a massive 110m as Samson brought up his 300th six in T20Is.

Check the videos of the magnificent sixes below.

Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag make amends for early setback

Speaking about the match, the Indian top order failed to get going with Shubman, Abhishesk Sharma and Yashasvi all departing scores of under 20.

However, it was the pair of Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag who took on the onus of making amends for the early setbacks and steadied the ship with a solid 65-run partnership.

While Parag eventually departed for a 24-ball 22, Sanju Samson managed to complete his fifty.

At the time of writing this reports, the India scoreboard read 135 for 4 in 17.2 overs with Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube currently at the crease.

India have already secured the five-match T20I series after winning the fourth game with the scoreline reading 3-1. However, Shubman Gill and Co will hope to continue their domination and end their campaign on a high by winning today's dead rubber.

