BCCI to pay INR 1crore for cancer treatment of former India cricketer

In a recent heartwarming development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued funds of INR 1 crore, set to be released immediately to provide financial support to a former India cricketer who has been battling blood cancer.

Anshuman Gaekwad, who is currently 71 years old, has been receiving treatment for the past year at King's College Hospital in London.

Following the approval from the BCCI Apex Council, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah instructed the Board to release the aforesaid amount with immediate effect.

Shah has also spoken to Gaekwad's family and extended support.

A BCCI statement read, "The board stands by Gaekwad's family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Mr Gaekwad's quick recovery," Shah said, adding, "The BCCI will continue to monitor Mr Gaekwad's progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly."

BCCI received multiple requests from former India stars

The development from BCCI however comes after multiple pleas and requests from former India cricketers.

1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev had urged the BCCI to help Anshuman and even took the onus of raising funds.

He revealed that several former cricketers, including Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, and Ravi Shastri, among others were involved in raising funds for the same.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Kirti Azad attacked BCCI and stated that the board should have covered the medical expenses.

“Aunshu’s case should have woken up the BCCI. Sadly the officials haven’t come forward to take it up on a priority basis,” Kirti said.

Gaekwad has donned the tricolour in 40 Tests and 15 ODIs in an international career spanning 12 years from 1975-1987.

He had also coached India to the finals of the 2000 Champions Trophy

