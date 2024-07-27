Archie Vaughan, the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, endured an unfortunate professional debut but Somerset still secured an excellent win over Kent in the Metro Bank One Day Cup

Somerset thrashed Kent by three wickets despite a terrible debut for Archie Vaughan, who is the son of former England captain Michael Vaughan. Andrew Umeed's unbeaten 114 was the main reason for the victory in the Metro Bank One Day Cup.

Star Lewis Goldsworthy took four wickets for 44, and Alfie Ogborne and Jack Leach picked up wickets as Kent were bowled out for 267. James Rew also hit 71, while Umeed, the opener for Somerset, brilliantly led the chase, smashing 23 off his last five deliveries to make the century mark and seal the victory.

Charlie Stobo ran England cricketer Vaughan out when he rushed to back up at the non-striker's end, which led to being run out for a duck without facing. Vaughan delivered six overs without picking up a wicket.

Meanwhile, Somerset required a victory by forty runs, even though somerset were in control of the chase with three quick wickets lost. However, Somerset finished with a roar as Leach hit a six from Mark Parkinson, and Umeed emulated his feat before reaching a 119-ball century by hitting another six off Stobo.

Archie Vaughan has been a member of Taunton's academy since 2020

Vaughan, an off-spinner and top-order batter, has been a member of Taunton's academy since 2020. The Millfield student, who plays Taunton St Andrews in club cricket, enrolled in the Somerset Academy in 2020 and debuted in the Second XI in 2022.

List of Warwickshire Ed Barnard, the captain, had a remarkable one-day cup campaign in 2023, placing first in runs scored (616) and taking 11 wickets.

The former Worcestershire and England Lions all-rounder is obviously determined to repeat the feat in 2024, using both the bat and the ball.

Following his century to win the match against Essex at Chelmsford on Wednesday, he was excellent with the ball again, claiming 4-21. Craig Miles, another seamer, grabbed three wickets, but the holders, Leicestershire, were bundled out for just 88, losing to the Bears in Group B by eight wickets.

After losing to Leicestershire in the opening match, Nottinghamshire emerged as the other champions of Group B on the day.

