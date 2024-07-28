Suryakumar Yadav matches Virat Kohli's record with spectacular knock on captaincy debut

In a mangnificent performance, newly appointed T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav led Team India to a commanding 43-run win over Sri Lanka in the first match of the series, which took place on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, making the successful start of Gautam Gambhir's era. The swashbuckling batter hit 58 runs off 26 balls to set the tone for India's innings after an explosive 74 runs of play in the powerplays between star-opening batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Notably, the trio played a pivotal role in guiding Team India to a formidable total of 213/7 in the given 20 overs, putting huge pressure on the Lanka Lions right from the start of their run-chase.

However, during the chase, Charith Asalanka and his men put up a commendable fight with the bat, staying healthy in the tournament till the 15th over of the game. However, the Indian bowlers showcased their prowess, especially in the last five overs, adapting perfectly to slow pitch conditions in the death overs. The Indian bowlers, led by Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, and newcomer Riyan Parag, who collectively took six wickets, dismantled the hosts batting line-up.

From a great position of 149 for just two, Sri Lanka crumbled, losing seven wickets for just 21 runs as India's bowler marked his stellar comeback in the series opener. However, after India's sensational win over the home team, Suryakumar Yadav was named the player of the match, which takes him level with former India T20I star Virat Kohli. The 35-year-old cricketer, who retired from the T20I format after India's T20 World Cup 2024 win, had 16 Player of the Match awards to his name, with his last one coming in the final game of the 2024 T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav has now equaled Virat Kohli's record in 56 fewer matches, making a stunning start to his captaincy stint with Team India.

Most Player of the Match awards in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 16 (in 69 matches)

Virat Kohli (India) - 16 (in 125 matches)

Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) - 15 (in 91 matches)

Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan) - 14 (in 129 matches)

Rohit Sharma (India) - 14 (in 159 matches)

