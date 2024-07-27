Ravi Shastri identifies how Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja slots can be filled up

Ravi Shastri can't think of three names that can replace Rohit, Kohli, Jadeja, but it doesn't mean there aren't any.

It will be the first time in the history of cricket that Indian legends Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja won't be part of the T20I cricket team anymore, as Team India is all set to lock horns against the Sri Lankan side for the three matches of the T20I series commencing on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The three icons, who have announced their retirements from T20 internationals following India's T20 World Cup 2024 win, have turned their focus to ODIs and Tests. However, they had a perfect ending to their glorious T20I chapters, but at the same time, it left behind a massive amount to fill in.

Notably, Team India's bench strength is one of the most envious sets of resources in the world, but no matter how many promises it possesses, it doesn't make up for the absence of the three of India's biggest T20I winners, who have single-handedly thwarted opponents and won the game to create history.

But the side has to now keep their eyes on the 2026 T20 World Cup, as Team India will be emerging as home favourites to defend the title, but the road to the same seems quite challenging this time. The Men in Blue need to find ideal replacements, with Suryakumar Yadav taking over the reins as the next skipper while Gautam Gambhir sets to embark upon his new role as India's head coach. However, the next T20 World Cup still has a lot of time, and youngsters have a great chance to fill these three voids and step up for the country.

I think a lot of the players that won this T20 World Cup will still be around two years later: Ravi Shastri

Speaking about the same subject, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels that there may not be an immediate replacement for all three of them, but that doesn't mean there are not any for the next generation. The cricketer turned analyst says that there will be a lot of players from the current winning squad who will be playing in the next World Cup, along with a few youngsters, to boost India's campaign two years down the line.

"There's so many (good India) players out there and it's just about getting the right mix. I think a lot of the players that won this T20 World Cup will still be around two years later (at the 2026 T20 World Cup). You mentioned the three players who were retired (Rohit, Kohli, Jadeja), but barring them, I think most of the others will be still fit to be in that T20 World Cup team two years down the line in India," Shastri said during the ICC Review Show.

