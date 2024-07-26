Ravi Shastri gives his verdict on Gautam Gambhir as India coach

As Gautam Gambhir steps into the role of India's head coach, he faces the challenge of living up to the high standards set by his predecessors. Ravi Shastri, one of India's most successful coaches, recently shared his thoughts on Gambhir's appointment.

Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid! The newly appointed Indian head coach, Gautam Gambhir, has big shoes to fill, knowing that the two India head coaches before him set the bar pretty high. Under Ravi Shastri, Team India became a force to be reckoned with, winning Test matches in overseas countries and regularly challenging some of the top teams on home soil. The Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli eras may not have won any ICC titles, but the fact is that the Men in Blue have ended the top-ranked Test team five years in a row and lifted the ICC maze, making it a wonderful period in Indian cricket. And of course, who can forget that the Virat Kohli-led Team India became the only side to register a back-to-back Test series win in Australia under Shastri's coaching guidance?

So now, the former India opener, Gautam Gambhir, seems to have a daunting task in front of him. Meanwhile, the cricket fraternity is eager to have Rahul Dravid's verdict on Gautam Gambhir's appointment, but we have here Ravi Shastri's verdict, and it seems quite confident. The well-known cricket commentator stated that Gambhir has the right assets to make a side that can become world-beaters. The 42-year-old cricket stalwart may not have served as a coach before, but his experience with the LSG and KKR franchises in the IPL with youngsters is the right means required to take Team India forward.

We know with Gautam, he's a no-nonsense guy: Ravi Shastri

The former India head coach stated that Gambhir seems to be a mature guy, despite being one of the youngest head coaches of the Indian side. The legendary cricketer feels that the two-time ICC World Cup winner is set to bring fresh ideas, and it will be fascinating to watch how Gambhir carries forward the Indian side.

"And we know with Gautam, he's a no-nonsense guy. He'll have his ideas as well. And the good thing for him is he's got a mature team. He's got a settled team, a mature team. I think even though you might think you're mature, you might benefit from some fresh ideas. So I think it'll be interesting times. Obviously, player management becomes the key as a coach. So it'll be interesting to see how he goes. I think he's got the tools, he's got the goods for the job and he's got the experience," Shastri said on The ICC Review Show.

