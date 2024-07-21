Lucknow Super Giants eyeing India legend as coaching staff: Reports

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman is all set to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL), with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) having expressed interest in bringing the India great on board as part of its coaching team.

According to some reports, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have shown keenness on signing former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman to their coaching staff, and the cricketer is expected to embark on an entrance to the Indian Premier League (IPL). It appears doubtful that Laxman is going to extend his agreement with the BCCI. The 49-year-old cricketer is currently the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The current coaching team at LSG consists of former Australian cricket player Justin Langer as head coach, former South African player Lance Klusner as assistant coach, and bowling department head Morne Morkel.

A report in the Times of India reveals that LSG had conversations with the former opening batter informally concerning their intentions for the coaching staff for the 2025 IPL season. Notably, Laxman's stint as a Sunrisers Hyderabad mentor between 2013 and 2021 represents his only previous experience working with a cricket team.

A number of IPL teams are currently in touch with VVS Laxman: Reports

According to the report, the former top-order batter has relocated from Bangalore to Hyderabad and is not intent on continuing his position with the BCCI as the head of the NCA. A number of IPL teams are currently in touch with the former India batter, as his agreement is set to expire in September.

The Hyderabad-born cricketer has been reported to have considered the BCCI's first choice when it came to succeeding Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team, but he declined the chance because he wasn't interested in travelling extensively with the team.

The report further stated that Laxman's successor at the NCA is expected to be former India batting coach Vikram Rathour. After being named as a national selector of the North Zone in 2012, Rathour served as a selector for an extended period of time until becoming a batting coach for the Indian squad in June 2019.

