Ravichandran Ashwin Takes A Massive Call On His Future At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped seven wickets in IPL 2025.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the latest entrants in the list of players wanting to leave the franchise. On August 7, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson made the headlines for the same reason, asking his franchise to look for possible trades. Ashwin has been a vital part of the Super Kings in his initial years, but has been out of gas for the previous season.
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
25/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
43/5
44/1
91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
139/10
166/8
Perak beat Selangor by 27 runs
175/10
92/10
Johor beat Penang by 83 runs
–
250/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
98/9
110/6
Mysore Warriors Women beat Bengaluru Blasters Women by 12 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
0/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
In an exclusive, Johns on X (formerly Twitter) has put out the news signalling Ravichandran Ashwin’s possible departure from the franchise. The off-spinner recently announced his retirement from Test cricket too, in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, his willingness to part ways with the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will open a spot for a probable signing. The trade of Sanju Samson for the off-spinner might be on the cards, but we will have to wait and watch for an official word from the franchises.
ALSO READ:
The off-spinner from Tamil Nadu has played a massive 221 matches in the IPL. He has represented five different teams, with the Men in Yellow being his longest stint. His best season in terms of wickets for the five-time champions was back in 2011, when he picked 20 wickets in 16 games, with an average of 19.40. Moreover, his economy in that season was impressive as well, and stood at 6.15 which is quite good for a spinner in the IPL. With the news of his parting ways with the franchise coming to the foreground, it will be interesting who CSK opt for ahead of the 2026 season.
Though he has been going with ‘definitely not’ for the past few years, MS Dhoni’s tenure at the franchise as a player is nearly ending. One can only think about Sanju Samson as his successor in terms of the glovework for the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala. With Ravichandran Ashwin popping this news up now, things will surely get all the more interesting. Though RR will have to look out for a probable captain after Samson’s departure, the transition for CSK can become a lot smoother if they manage to have Samson in their ranks.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.