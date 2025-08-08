News
Big News Around the Future Of Ravichandran Ashwin At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Ravichandran Ashwin Takes A Massive Call On His Future At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 8, 2025
2 min read

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped seven wickets in IPL 2025.

Big News Around the Future Of Ravichandran Ashwin At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the latest entrants in the list of players wanting to leave the franchise. On August 7, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson made the headlines for the same reason, asking his franchise to look for possible trades. Ashwin has been a vital part of the Super Kings in his initial years, but has been out of gas for the previous season.

In an exclusive, Johns on X (formerly Twitter) has put out the news signalling Ravichandran Ashwin’s possible departure from the franchise. The off-spinner recently announced his retirement from Test cricket too, in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, his willingness to part ways with the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will open a spot for a probable signing. The trade of Sanju Samson for the off-spinner might be on the cards, but we will have to wait and watch for an official word from the franchises.

ALSO READ:

Probable Trades For Ravichandran Ashwin And CSK

The off-spinner from Tamil Nadu has played a massive 221 matches in the IPL. He has represented five different teams, with the Men in Yellow being his longest stint. His best season in terms of wickets for the five-time champions was back in 2011, when he picked 20 wickets in 16 games, with an average of 19.40. Moreover, his economy in that season was impressive as well, and stood at 6.15 which is quite good for a spinner in the IPL. With the news of his parting ways with the franchise coming to the foreground, it will be interesting who CSK opt for ahead of the 2026 season.

Though he has been going with ‘definitely not’ for the past few years, MS Dhoni’s tenure at the franchise as a player is nearly ending. One can only think about Sanju Samson as his successor in terms of the glovework for the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala. With Ravichandran Ashwin popping this news up now, things will surely get all the more interesting. Though RR will have to look out for a probable captain after Samson’s departure, the transition for CSK can become a lot smoother if they manage to have Samson in their ranks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
IPL 2026 Auction
Ravichandran Ashwin
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2026 auction

The CSK Empire: How Are Super Kings Players Performing Around The Globe Since IPL 2025?

The five-time champions finished at the bottom in IPL 2025.
3:14 pm
Sandip Pawar
Sanju Samson has been with Rajasthan Royals for as many as 12 years and has been one of their finest players ever.

All You Need To Know About the Sanju Samson – Rajasthan Royals Trade Rumours: Who’s in Line To Pick RR Skipper? Will He Go to IPL 2026 Auction Pool?

There have been conflicting reports emerging since the end of IPL 2025.
11:47 am
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians Star Jonny Bairstow Blistering Knock in The Hundred 2025 Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Star’s Blistering Knock in The Hundred Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

But his team, Welsh Fire, lost the match by eight wickets.
9:48 am
Sreejita Sen
England Star Shines in the Hundred 2025 With Match-Winning Knock, Emerges As Potential Wildcard Pick for IPL 2026 Auction

England Star Shines in the Hundred 2025 With Match-Winning Knock, Emerges As Potential Wildcard Pick for IPL 2026 Auction

In T20s, he has shown excellent form, having earlier scored 215 runs in four matches during the T20 Blast 2025.
9:38 am
Sagar Paul

Rising Star Dazzles With Superb Ton In DPL 2025, Fuels IPL 2026 Chances [WATCH]

He also scored a valiant 84 in the first match of the season.
10:33 pm
Amogh Bodas
Former LSG Star Matt Henry Set To Be Hot Commodity in IPL 2026 Auction After Impressive Run of Form in 2025

Former LSG Star Set To Be Hot Commodity in IPL 2026 Auction After Impressive Run of Form in 2025

The pacer has represented Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL previously.
9:34 pm
Aditya Ighe
