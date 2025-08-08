Ravichandran Ashwin Takes A Massive Call On His Future At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped seven wickets in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the latest entrants in the list of players wanting to leave the franchise. On August 7, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson made the headlines for the same reason, asking his franchise to look for possible trades. Ashwin has been a vital part of the Super Kings in his initial years, but has been out of gas for the previous season.

All matches (55) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 VSS – ROR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 TBW – SVL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Croatia ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Live – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO 25/1 CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – ESM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – DURH – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC 43/5 91YC 44/1 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KGC – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL 139/10 PRK 166/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR 175/10 PENG 92/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – KLPR 250/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 KLPR – JOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 PENG – SEL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW 98/9 MWW 110/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW 0/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – NPB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – EAE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 NPB – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 OVI – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – LOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 OIW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – LSW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 FRA – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – FRA – Fixtures Standings

In an exclusive, Johns on X (formerly Twitter) has put out the news signalling Ravichandran Ashwin’s possible departure from the franchise. The off-spinner recently announced his retirement from Test cricket too, in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, his willingness to part ways with the five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will open a spot for a probable signing. The trade of Sanju Samson for the off-spinner might be on the cards, but we will have to wait and watch for an official word from the franchises.

ALSO READ:

Probable Trades For Ravichandran Ashwin And CSK

The off-spinner from Tamil Nadu has played a massive 221 matches in the IPL. He has represented five different teams, with the Men in Yellow being his longest stint. His best season in terms of wickets for the five-time champions was back in 2011, when he picked 20 wickets in 16 games, with an average of 19.40. Moreover, his economy in that season was impressive as well, and stood at 6.15 which is quite good for a spinner in the IPL. With the news of his parting ways with the franchise coming to the foreground, it will be interesting who CSK opt for ahead of the 2026 season.

Though he has been going with ‘definitely not’ for the past few years, MS Dhoni’s tenure at the franchise as a player is nearly ending. One can only think about Sanju Samson as his successor in terms of the glovework for the wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala. With Ravichandran Ashwin popping this news up now, things will surely get all the more interesting. Though RR will have to look out for a probable captain after Samson’s departure, the transition for CSK can become a lot smoother if they manage to have Samson in their ranks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.