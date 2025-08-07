Big Twist In Sanju Samson Trade, Rajasthan Royals Captain Reveals Decision About Future Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson has scored over 4700 runs in the IPL.
The Indian Premier League (IPL) trade windows are on fire. With each passing day, news about franchises looking for different prospects are coming to the fore. However, the newest addition to the same list has become Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. In a recent news, the wicket-keeper batter from Kerala has informed the franchise management about his intentions to part ways with the franchise. The Royals have therefore started looking for a possible trade for Samson.
The Chennai Super Kings are reported to be the front-runners in the trade-off. But having said that, the only condition from the Rajasthan Royals’ is that they are not ready for an all-cash deal one-way deal. The champions of the maiden season are also looking for other prospects, but currently, the five-time IPL champions in yellow seem to be the front-runners to clinch the trade. Currently, the standoff will continue after Samson’s franchise unwillingness for an all-cash one-way deal.
It was impossible for the fans to think about Rajasthan Royals without Sanju Samson. But it seems like they will be forced to do that in the upcoming season. The wicketkeeper-batter has had a prolific run in the IPL with the Men in Pink. He has played for the Royals in 11 seasons after he debuted in 2013. Samson began to lead the Royals in January 2021, after taking over the captaincy from Steve Smith. His most successful season for the franchise in terms of the runs scored was in 2024, in which he scored 531 runs with an average of almost 50. He also had five half-centuries to his name.
In his first season as captain of the Royals, the team finished seventh out of eight teams, with just five victories out of 14 games in the group stage. But Sanju Samson’s best seasons in terms of table-finishes were in 2022 and 2024. The team finished second and third on both occasions respectively. 2024 was the best run for him as a captain and as a player as well. The team performer really well and were expected to clinch the title after their purple-run in the tournament.
Samson was known to be a people’s captain. A lot of players in the franchise have expressed their love for the way he leads the team. The 30-year-old was known to lead by example and used to build an environment of positivity in the dressing room. With him traded to another franchise, the Royals will have to begin their hunt for a new skipper. Their headache regarding the wicketkeeper’s spot will be minimal because of Dhruv Jurel, who is already in their ranks.
