Big Twist In Sanju Samson Trade, Rajasthan Royals Captain Reveals Decision About Future Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Sanju Samson has scored over 4700 runs in the IPL.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) trade windows are on fire. With each passing day, news about franchises looking for different prospects are coming to the fore. However, the newest addition to the same list has become Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson. In a recent news, the wicket-keeper batter from Kerala has informed the franchise management about his intentions to part ways with the franchise. The Royals have therefore started looking for a possible trade for Samson.

All matches (55) India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 Andhra Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 France tour of Sweden 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 Maharani Trophy, 2025 Namibia T20, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 SLC T20 League, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Viking Cup, 2025 Toss – t20 – South Mackay India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025 AUSA-W – INDA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – AMR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 PD – WDL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 CDK – SDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – ODW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 NDT – PD – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP 73/2 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Croatia ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025 CRO – CYP – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – LCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 KSP – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – CPP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WIM – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Neath England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 GLAM – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOT – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 NOR – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SURR – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 SOM – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län France tour of Sweden 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 91YC 165/7 NVR 149/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC – GTC 1/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GTC – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 BCC – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – KZK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 SEL – PRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 JOR – PENG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025 MEL – KLPR – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – HTW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MWW – MDW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 BBW – MWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru Maharani Trophy, 2025 MDW – SHLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 EAE – PMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Namibia Namibia T20, 2025 PAJ – NPB – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM 63/3 NZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – PAK-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLBL – SLGR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Colombo SLC T20 League, 2025 SLGY – SLBL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 NOS – WEF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 BIP – TRR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 NOS-W – WFW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 BIP-W – TRW-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 AUST – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – FRA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 FRA – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län Viking Cup, 2025 SWE – AUST – Fixtures Standings

The Chennai Super Kings are reported to be the front-runners in the trade-off. But having said that, the only condition from the Rajasthan Royals’ is that they are not ready for an all-cash deal one-way deal. The champions of the maiden season are also looking for other prospects, but currently, the five-time IPL champions in yellow seem to be the front-runners to clinch the trade. Currently, the standoff will continue after Samson’s franchise unwillingness for an all-cash one-way deal.

Sanju Samson – A Powerhouse For the Rajasthan Royals

It was impossible for the fans to think about Rajasthan Royals without Sanju Samson. But it seems like they will be forced to do that in the upcoming season. The wicketkeeper-batter has had a prolific run in the IPL with the Men in Pink. He has played for the Royals in 11 seasons after he debuted in 2013. Samson began to lead the Royals in January 2021, after taking over the captaincy from Steve Smith. His most successful season for the franchise in terms of the runs scored was in 2024, in which he scored 531 runs with an average of almost 50. He also had five half-centuries to his name.

In his first season as captain of the Royals, the team finished seventh out of eight teams, with just five victories out of 14 games in the group stage. But Sanju Samson’s best seasons in terms of table-finishes were in 2022 and 2024. The team finished second and third on both occasions respectively. 2024 was the best run for him as a captain and as a player as well. The team performer really well and were expected to clinch the title after their purple-run in the tournament.

Samson was known to be a people’s captain. A lot of players in the franchise have expressed their love for the way he leads the team. The 30-year-old was known to lead by example and used to build an environment of positivity in the dressing room. With him traded to another franchise, the Royals will have to begin their hunt for a new skipper. Their headache regarding the wicketkeeper’s spot will be minimal because of Dhruv Jurel, who is already in their ranks.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.