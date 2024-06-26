SRH star ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour; CSK all-rounder replaces him

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, featuring plenty of young faces who impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The BCCI announced India’s squad for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, featuring plenty of young faces who impressed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. However, the Indian team has suffered a massive blow, with one of their players has been ruled out of the series due to an injury.

The medium-pace all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been out of the trip and will not take part in the tour. Shivam Dube, currently playing in the T20 World Cup 2024, has replaced him in the squad.

Nitish will be under BCCI's guidance and receive all the necessary treatment to recover and get fit soon. The statement released by the BCCI didn’t mention the nature of the injury to Nitish.

“The Men’s Selection Committee named Shivam Dube as replacement for the injured Nitish Reddy in India’s squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring Nitish Reddy’s progress. India will play Zimbabwe in the five-match T20I series in Harare, starting from July 06, 2024.”

Nitish Kumar Reddy impressed one and all in IPL 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy got his maiden India call on the back of a stellar IPL 2024, where his batting and bowling expertise impressed one and all. Playing for SRH, Reddy scored 303 runs at an average of 33.67 and a strike rate of 142.92 in 11 innings, including two fifties.

Further, he also dismissed three batters with the ball. His massive potential caught the limelight, paving the way for him on the Zimbabwe tour, but this injury has derailed his progress after making giant steps in the right direction in the previous few months.

A special counter attacking innings from Nitish Kumar Reddy 🙌



He is leading #SRH's fightback with some glorious shots 👌



Watch the match LIVE on @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia💻📱#TATAIPL | #PBKSvSRH | @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/6SFysFcqKz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

Shivam Dube, initially rested from the series due to hectic IPL and T20 World Cup 2024, will now travel to Zimbabwe for the five-match T20I series. He is expected to contribute heavily with both bat and ball and provide the much-needed balance to the side.

With India focusing on giving more opportunities to youngsters in the shortest format, Nitish will look to recover and be in contention again. Shivam Dube will now have a chance to stamp his authority further.

