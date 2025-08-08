News
Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2026 auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

The CSK Empire: How Are Super Kings Players Performing Around The Globe Since IPL 2025?

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 8, 2025
5 min read

The five-time champions finished at the bottom in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2026 auction

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the biggest franchises in the world. Their legacy includes five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles. However, CSK had a disastrous IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom of the table. 

CSK managed to win only four games as most of their players struggled for form. Some of their players have been in action since IPL 2025. Here we take a look at how the Super Kings stars have fared in other tournaments in recent times.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis, who came in as an injury replacement in IPL 2025, quickly became a fan favourite. The South African sensation lit up the second half of the season with 225 runs from six innings at an average of 37 while striking at 180. 

Brevis then went on to play two Tests and a T20 tri-series for South Africa on the Zimbabwe tour. He was excellent in the T20 leg, hitting 133 runs from five games at a strike rate of 187.

Ravindra Jadeja 

Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t played any T20 cricket since IPL 2025 but has been terrific with the bat in the recently concluded Test series against England. He has amassed 516 runs in nine innings at an average of 86. 

Jadeja registered one century and five half-centuries on the tour. The left-arm spinner has not been as effective with the ball, picking seven wickets at 72.42 apiece. 

Rachin Ravindra 

Rachin Ravindra had a torrid time in IPL 2025, where he failed to make any impression. His chances of retention ahead of the IPL 2026 auction aren’t high, but a recent surge in form could help him. 

Rachin made 143 runs in the recent tri-series against South Africa and Zimbabwe. He struck at 159 in the tournament and registered a fifty. 

Devon Conway 

Like his national teammate, Devon Conway also had a poor season in the IPL. Since that tournament, he has found some form. He registered one fifty in four innings for Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025. 

Conway then made 134 runs in the tri-series at a strike rate of 139 with one half-century. Most recently, he struck 88 in the first Test against Zimbabwe. 

Noor Ahmad 

Noor Ahmad was one of the few positives for CSK in IPL 2025. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps at an economy of 8.16. He claimed two four-wicket hauls in the season. 

The Afghanistan star then played for Texas Super Kings in the MLC 2025, where he shone again. He took 15 wickets in the tournament at 8.04, with a four-wicket haul. 

ALSO READ: 

Nathan Ellis 

Nathan Ellis could get only one game for CSK in the previous season, but has done well recently for Australia. On the tour of West Indies, Ellis played five games and picked six wickets at an economy of 7.88. In a high-scoring series, his economy rate stood out from the rest of the bowlers. 

Ayush Mhatre 

The young CSK sensation was a part of the India Under-19 side on the tour of England following IPL 2025. He had a poor fifty-over series but was magnificent in the longer format. 

Mhatre smashed two centuries in two youth Tests on the tour, along with an 80. He piled on 340 runs in two games at an exceptional strike rate of 103. 

Anshul Kamboj 

Anshul Kamboj had a decent season for Chennai Super Kings after getting an opportunity in the second half of the season. The right-arm pacer then played two First Class games for India A, picking up five wickets.

Kamboj was called into the India Test side for the Manchester Test, where he had a poor outing on a flat pitch. 

Ravichandran Ashwin 

Following a poor season for CSK, Ravichandran Ashwin lit up the TNPL 2025 with his all-round performance. He made 297 runs for Dindigul Dragons at an average of nearly 30 while striking at 154 with two half-centuries. With the ball, he took 13 wickets at an economy of 7.36. 

Despite this performance, Ashwin could be released ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 

Sam Curran 

Sam Curran played five games in the CSK jersey in the previous IPL season but failed to make an impact, barring one knock. He managed just 114 runs and one wicket. In all likelihood, CSK will release him before the mini auction. 

Curran played in the T20 Blast in recent months, scoring 296 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 134. With the ball, he bagged 21 wickets at an economy of 8.01. 

Jamie Overton 

Like his countryman, Jamie Overton is also likely to be released by Chennai Super Kings. He played three games in IPL 2025, scoring 15 runs and going wicketless. Overton had a poor T20 Blast as well, collecting 12 runs and three wickets from five games. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Dewald Brevis
IPL 2025
Noor Ahmad
Ravindra Jadeja
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

