News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Punjab Kings Star Dazzles With a Ton In DPL 2025, IPL 2026 Retention All But Certain
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Dazzles With a Ton In DPL 2025, IPL 2026 Retention All But Certain [WATCH]

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: August 8, 2025
3 min read

The youngster scored 475 runs for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

Punjab Kings Star Dazzles With a Ton In DPL 2025, IPL 2026 Retention All But Certain

One hundred each day, keeps the critics away – seems to be the mantra for the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. After Ayush Doseja took the tournament by storm with his rollicking ton on August 7, Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya has slammed a century against the East Delhi Riders. Arya’s 56-ball 111 made him the latest entrant into the growing list of players holding a ton in the tournament. With this fiery knock, the young sensation will surely attract the eyes of his IPL franchise, claiming a retention spot for the upcoming IPL 2026.

Upcoming – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Australia A Women AUSA-W

India A Women INDA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Vijayawada Sunshiners VSS

Royals of Rayalaseema ROR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Tungabhadra Warriors TBW

Simhadri Vizag Lions SVL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
East Delhi Riders EDR

235/5

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

231/7

East Delhi Riders beat Outer Delhi Warriors by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Croatia
ECI Croatia-Cyprus, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

135/6

Cyprus CYP

136/7

Cyprus beat Croatia by 3 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

137/5

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

Spencer SPE

Match Awarded to Spencer

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Wimbledon WIM

160/5

East Molesey ESM

166/3

East Molesey beat Wimbledon by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Match Canceled

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Spencer SPE

East Molesey ESM

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Northamptonshire NOR

Yorkshire YOR

299/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Surrey SURR

Gloucestershire GLO

220/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

43/5

91 Yards Club 91YC

44/1

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Navarang Club NVR

111/10

Bud Cricket Club BCC

112/3

Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Royal Trivianz RTZ

Jhelum Jaguars JJ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
10 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
Keraniganj Challengers KGC

Kuwait Swedish KUMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Selangor SEL

139/10

Perak PRK

166/8

Perak beat Selangor by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Johor JOR

175/10

Penang PENG

92/10

Johor beat Penang by 83 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
Melaka MEL

75/10

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

298/6

Kuala Lumpur beat Melaka by 223 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Johor JOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Penang PENG

Selangor SEL

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

98/9

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

110/6

Mysore Warriors Women beat Bengaluru Blasters Women by 12 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

114/4

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

113/6

Mangalore Dragons Women beat Shivamogga Lioness Women by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Eavion Eagles EAE

130/10

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

168/5

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats beat Eavion Eagles by 38 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
Paratus Jets PAJ

69/3

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

Eavion Eagles EAE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
NPL Bears NPB

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Greys SLGY

192/4

SLC Blues SLBL

168/8

SLC Greys beat SLC Blues by 24 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – London
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Oval Invincibles OVI

Manchester Originals MAO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
09 Aug 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Welsh Fire WEF

London Spirit LOS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Bridgetown
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Oval Invincibles Women OIW-W

Manchester Originals Women MOW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

London Spirit Women LSW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
France FRA

116/7

Norway NOR

138/5

Norway beat France by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Sweden SWE

0/0

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
09 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Austria AUST

France FRA

Fixtures Standings

The Outer Delhi Warriors were put in to bat by the East Delhi Riders. What followed was mass destruction. The destructor-in-chief? Priyansh Arya, without a doubt. The 24-year-old unleashed his wrath on the Riders, scoring a magnificent 111. His knock consisted seven boundaries and nine maximums. The innings came at a staggering strike-rate of 198.21. For anyone who has been following Priyansh Arya in the last edition of the IPL, this should not come as a surprise. The left-handed opener has left his footprints all over the league in 2025.

Watch the moment when Arya completed his century in the DPL 2025 match against East Delhi Riders. He got to the milestone with a single scored off a fast-bowler. The knock helped his team get to 231/7.

ALSO READ:

Priyansh Arya Takes the DPL 2025 By Storm

The PBKS opener did not have the best of starts to his DPL 2025 season. In the first three matches of the tournament, he ended with scores of 26, 16 and 8 respectively. But one cannot keep class down for too long. Good players always find a way to bounce back from difficult situations, and that is exactly what Priyansh Arya did in the fourth match for Outer Delhi Warriors. The lost the first wicket in the first over with the score on 11. But Arya stitched a 92-run partnership with Karan Garg for the second wicket.

Arya was picked to play for the Punjab Kings and played his maiden IPL season in 2025. Over a span of 17 innings for the franchise, he scored a monumental 475 runs at an average of almost 28. To add to that, his resume for the IPL 2025 also holds two fifties and a record-breaking century to make his case stronger. It is no doubt that the franchise will want to keep him in their ranks, considering the explosive batting displays he had to offer last season. Arya is making sure that he stays in the limelight with some fiery knocks.

With the trade windows approaching their business end, it is evident that franchises are starting to look for the best combinations they can have. The Punjab Kings are pretty sorted at the top of the order with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh handling the mantle at the top. The No.3 spot was regularly taken up by Josh Inglis last season, who was explosive in his approach. But with the new season at the horizon, the franchise will have to define their approach for 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DPL 2025
IPL 2026 Auction
Outer Delhi Warriors
Priyansh Arya
Punjab Kings
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2026 auction

The CSK Empire: How Are Super Kings Players Performing Around The Globe Since IPL 2025?

The five-time champions finished at the bottom in IPL 2025.
3:14 pm
Sandip Pawar
Big News Around the Future Of Ravichandran Ashwin At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026

Ravichandran Ashwin Takes A Massive Call On His Future At CSK Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

Ravichandran Ashwin scalped seven wickets in IPL 2025.
3:13 pm
Amogh Bodas
Sanju Samson has been with Rajasthan Royals for as many as 12 years and has been one of their finest players ever.

All You Need To Know About the Sanju Samson – Rajasthan Royals Trade Rumours: Who’s in Line To Pick RR Skipper? Will He Go to IPL 2026 Auction Pool?

There have been conflicting reports emerging since the end of IPL 2025.
11:47 am
Darpan Jain
Mumbai Indians Star Jonny Bairstow Blistering Knock in The Hundred 2025 Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians Star’s Blistering Knock in The Hundred Pushes Case Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

But his team, Welsh Fire, lost the match by eight wickets.
9:48 am
Sreejita Sen
England Star Shines in the Hundred 2025 With Match-Winning Knock, Emerges As Potential Wildcard Pick for IPL 2026 Auction

England Star Shines in the Hundred 2025 With Match-Winning Knock, Emerges As Potential Wildcard Pick for IPL 2026 Auction

In T20s, he has shown excellent form, having earlier scored 215 runs in four matches during the T20 Blast 2025.
9:38 am
Sagar Paul

Rising Star Dazzles With Superb Ton In DPL 2025, Fuels IPL 2026 Chances [WATCH]

He also scored a valiant 84 in the first match of the season.
10:33 pm
Amogh Bodas
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.