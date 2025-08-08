Punjab Kings Star Dazzles With a Ton In DPL 2025, IPL 2026 Retention All But Certain [WATCH]

The youngster scored 475 runs for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2025.

One hundred each day, keeps the critics away – seems to be the mantra for the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025. After Ayush Doseja took the tournament by storm with his rollicking ton on August 7, Punjab Kings (PBKS) youngster Priyansh Arya has slammed a century against the East Delhi Riders. Arya’s 56-ball 111 made him the latest entrant into the growing list of players holding a ton in the tournament. With this fiery knock, the young sensation will surely attract the eyes of his IPL franchise, claiming a retention spot for the upcoming IPL 2026.

The Outer Delhi Warriors were put in to bat by the East Delhi Riders. What followed was mass destruction. The destructor-in-chief? Priyansh Arya, without a doubt. The 24-year-old unleashed his wrath on the Riders, scoring a magnificent 111. His knock consisted seven boundaries and nine maximums. The innings came at a staggering strike-rate of 198.21. For anyone who has been following Priyansh Arya in the last edition of the IPL, this should not come as a surprise. The left-handed opener has left his footprints all over the league in 2025.

Watch the moment when Arya completed his century in the DPL 2025 match against East Delhi Riders. He got to the milestone with a single scored off a fast-bowler. The knock helped his team get to 231/7.

Pure class, pure dominance — Priyansh Arya smashed a century against the East Delhi Riders! 🏏✨

Priyansh Arya Takes the DPL 2025 By Storm

The PBKS opener did not have the best of starts to his DPL 2025 season. In the first three matches of the tournament, he ended with scores of 26, 16 and 8 respectively. But one cannot keep class down for too long. Good players always find a way to bounce back from difficult situations, and that is exactly what Priyansh Arya did in the fourth match for Outer Delhi Warriors. The lost the first wicket in the first over with the score on 11. But Arya stitched a 92-run partnership with Karan Garg for the second wicket.

Arya was picked to play for the Punjab Kings and played his maiden IPL season in 2025. Over a span of 17 innings for the franchise, he scored a monumental 475 runs at an average of almost 28. To add to that, his resume for the IPL 2025 also holds two fifties and a record-breaking century to make his case stronger. It is no doubt that the franchise will want to keep him in their ranks, considering the explosive batting displays he had to offer last season. Arya is making sure that he stays in the limelight with some fiery knocks.

With the trade windows approaching their business end, it is evident that franchises are starting to look for the best combinations they can have. The Punjab Kings are pretty sorted at the top of the order with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh handling the mantle at the top. The No.3 spot was regularly taken up by Josh Inglis last season, who was explosive in his approach. But with the new season at the horizon, the franchise will have to define their approach for 2026.

