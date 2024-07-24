IPL franchises make 3 major demands before IPL 2025 Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to witness yet another mega auction ahead of the 2025 edition, keeping in line with the three-year cycle.

The BCCI is set to hold another blockbuster mega auction ahead of the IPL 2025 edition. However, most of the franchises have not been thrilled with the current framework, pointing out, among several other factors, their conviction that regular major shake-ups are terrible for the players that they have fostered over the years. Although a mega-auction has been planned, the number of retentions and the possible reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) option remain uncertain.

In the same vein, check out here what IPL franchises have urged for ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

REPORTS 🚨



3 Major suggestions IPL franchises have shared with IPL officials.



(source- ESPN Cricinfo)#IPL pic.twitter.com/mrimQRdSao — CricXtasy (@CricXtasy) July 24, 2024



1. IPL franchises wish for mega-auctions every five years over three years

According to an ESPN Cricinfo report, the franchises have requested organise the mega auction every five years instead of the three-year cycle. It seems fair as conducting the mega auction in the next five years will help the franchises build teams by developing and nurturing young players, especially uncapped Indians, as it marks the future of the national team.

In addition, the mega auction every five years incentivizes the side to keep doing this, whereas in a three-year gap, there is a major risk of losing a player that they have nurtured to a rival franchise.

One of the most crucial issues, which the franchises have drawn attention to more and more over the years, is creating a loyal fan base. But how is a franchise likely to do this if they continue to be asked to rebuild their teams every three years, after all 17 years? A handful of the most senior people who have worked with the IPL for more than 15 years have asked this question. In a bid to improve fan engagement, officials in the IPL agree that a long-term solution for player retention is needed.

Also Read: Punjab Kings begin search for Indian coach for IPL 2025 season: Reports

2. IPL franchises demand teams to retain 4-6 players

Some of the franchises have also requested for an increase in the number of retentions to as many as six players. All franchises work hard to build teams and fans start associating some players with a particular franchise if they perform well over a period of time. The current retention limit doesn't allow the franchises to retain most of their core group players. But it can be sorted if the IPL officials decide to increase the number of retentions to six players.

That will help the franchises to maintain brand value and fan loyalty in tact, which wouldn't be possible in case of a lower number of retentions.

Also Read: Five things we learnt from Gautam Gambhir's first media interaction after becoming India head coach

Telegram Group Join Now

3. Eight RTM options and no retention approach

The players have jumped at the chance to get into the player pool recently since they are aware that taking part in the auctions will secure them a bigger agreement. Franchises will be able to convince the player to stay if they have a chance to negotiate an agreement during the middle of the cycle.

Changing the retention idea entirely and relying just on the Right to Match options is one of the most well-liked—and perhaps most radical—suggestions that have been made in the off-season. The same study finds, however, that there are both supporters and opponents of the concept. Open, level playing fields where players earn their full market value are highly desired by some teams. However, some teams are concerned about the possibility of not being able to buy back some of their most prominent members in the auction.

Also Read: Ashish Nehra reacts to Hardik Pandya leadership snub under Gautam Gambhir

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube