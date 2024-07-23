Not KKR! Rahul Dravid set to coach this IPL franchise: Reports

A report carried out by the Times of India claims that Dravid's association with Rajasthan Royals as their head coach is a done deal and that the official announcement is coming up shortly.

Rahul Dravid's first assignment after India's head coach role is all but assured with the news breaking that 'The Wall' will be joining the Indian Premier League. Dravid might work with a squad that helped establish his coaching career. His time as the Indian cricket team's coach came to an end with World Cup glory, the peak of his professional accomplishments. According to sources, the Rajasthan Royals have appointed Dravid as their new head coach, and an official announcement is expected soon.

To this point, Dravid has not made public any information on his future plans. Rahul Dravid even remarked that he is now "unemployed" and that any offers are welcome in his final speech as coach, which was given right after India won the T20 World Cup 2024. As it takes place, though, Dravid might have already planned out his next venture—a return to the team he helped create. Notably, the former India captain played for the Royals for a total of three campaigns, starting as captain in 2011. The 51-year-old legend took over as the team's mentor and produced one of the most iconic moments in IPL history by smashing his cap to the ground after RR lost a low-scoring thriller against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in 2014.

Also Read: R Ashwin reveals his favourite moment from the T20 World Cup

The current head coach Kumar Sangakkara set to be out from the franchise ?

The span of time, travel, and commitment needed to keep working as India's coach were among Dravid's major concerns. In addition, the legendary cricketer intends to spend more time with family now that he's turning fifty-two. Furthermore, the Indore-born cricketer's plans are evident since his sons Samit and Anvay are currently making advancements in professional cricket. Dravid would have to travel for a maximum of two months if he signed with the IPL, which is a setup that fits him brilliantly. Having said that, Sri Lanka star Kumar Sangakkara, who has been with the Royals since 2021, may be out of the franchise after Dravid's appointment.

Also Read: SRH star Nitish Reddy on how he built character to earn India call-up after tough journey

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube