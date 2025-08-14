News
LSG Star Takes Over As Trinbago Knight Riders Skipper Ahead of CPL 2025, Replaces Kieron Pollard
indian-premier-league-ipl

LSG Star Takes Over As Trinbago Knight Riders Skipper Ahead of CPL 2025, Replaces Kieron Pollard

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 14, 2025
4 min read

Kieron Pollard served as Trinbago Knight Riders captain from 2019 to 2024.

lsg-star nicholas pooran-takes-over-as-trinbago-knight-riders-skipper-ahead-of-cpl-2025-replaces-kieron-pollard

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been named as the new captain of Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) ahead of the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season.

Nicholas Pooran takes over from Kieron Pollard as TKR captain

He replaces Kieron Pollard, who had been serving as Trinbago Knight Riders skipper since 2019. During his tenure captain, Pollard guided Trinbago Knight Riders to their fourth Caribbean Premier League title in 2020, wherein they beat Saint Lucia Kings in the final.

Trinbago Knight Riders went unbeaten throughout the tournament that season, clinching a record number of 12 wins. Under Pollard’s captaincy, Trinbago Knight Riders also made two more playoff appearances, and lost the Eliminator to Barbados Royals in 2024.

‘It means a lot’: Nicholas Pooran on being named TKR captain

“It means a lot, first and foremost, to represent Trinbago Knight Riders. It is a privilege that I’m getting the opportunity to lead this franchise,” Pooran said via a statement released by the franchise.

“I want to give it my best shot, and hopefully make as many correct decisions as I can. It’s a responsibility that has been passed on from Bravo to Pollard, and now to me.

“For me, the most satisfying thing is that Pollard is still playing; Sunil [Narine] and Andre [Russell] are here too. That’s a lot of experience I can bank on. To lead them on the field – it means a lot to me,” he added.

Nicholas Pooran’s CPL career

Pooran made his CPL debut as a 17-year-old in 2013, when the franchise was known as Trinidad & Tobago Red Steel. He played for them for a couple of seasons, before switching to Barbados Royals and later Guyana Amazon Warriors, for whim he played three seasons each.

Nicholas Pooran Kieron Pollard Trinbago Knight Riders TKR CPL 2025
New captain of Trinbago Knight Riders Nicholas Pooran (Left) with former skipper Kieron Pollard (Right).

The southpaw then returned to Trinbago Knight Riders in 2022 and has played for the franchise ever since. Overall, in 114 CPL matches, the Trinidad-born player has scored 2447 runs at a strike-rate of 152.27, including 13 fifties and three centuries. The only season of CPL that Pooran has missed thus far was the 2015 season. He was forced to miss that season following a car accident.

Following his retirement, former captain Dwayne Bravo was named the Trinbago Knight Riders head coach last year. “I believe grooming the next generation is very important,” Pollard said.

“With Bravo coming on board this year as the new head coach, we felt this is the right time to get a new captain in. Pooran is homegrown, and I think this is the right opportunity for him. We’ve actually been preparing him for this over the years,” said Pollard. Pollard said that it was easy decision to hand over captaincy to Pooran, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL.

“I don’t know how much longer I’m going to be playing for, but I’m happy for the opportunity to still be on the field and help Nicholas ease into this role.

“He’s someone who we’ve seen grow in front of us and he understands our values and principles. He understands how we want to play cricket, he understands the winning culture that we want to create, and he shares a lot of respect with a lot of players around the world. So for me, it was an easy decision to hand over the captaincy to Pooran,” he stated.

ALSO READ:

In IPL 2025, the 29-year-old had a productive season, scoring 524 runs from 14 matches at a strike-rate of 196.25. This included five half-centuries. Pooran also leads MI New York and MI Emirates in Major League Cricket (MLC) and ILT20 respectively.

Trinbago Knight Riders will begin their CPL 2025 campaign with a match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in Basseterre on Sunday (August 17).

Caribbean Premier League
Caribbean Premier League 2025
CPL
CPL 2025
Cricket
Kieron Pollard
LSG
Nicholas Pooran
Trinbago knight Riders
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

