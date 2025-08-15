News
Punjab Kings Star Boosts Retention Chances After Fiery Spell Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction
indian-premier-league-ipl

Punjab Kings Star Boosts Retention Chances After Fiery Spell Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: August 15, 2025
3 min read

In IPL 2025, he played five matches and took four wickets.

Punjab Kings Star Boosts Retention Chances After Fiery Spell Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings star Vijaykumar Vyshak delivers a fiery spell representing the Gulbarga Mystics against the Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharaja Trophy 2025 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore, boosting his chances for retention ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction.

Vijaykumar Vyshak Takes Three Wickets Against Bengaluru Blasters

In the match, Gulbarga Mystics could only set a target of 113 for Bengaluru Blasters to chase in 20 overs. For Gulbarga, their captain Vijaykumar Vyshak was one of the main bowlers in the second innings and bowled brilliantly, taking three crucial wickets. He dismissed Rohan Patil, Suraj Ahuja, and Siddharth Akhil. Vyshak finished his four-over spell conceding just 19 runs while taking three wickets.

Before he took his second wicket, Bengaluru’s score was 72-3 in 8.4 overs. By the end of that over, the score had moved to 72-5 as Vyshak took two wickets in two balls. His economy rate during his spell was just 4.8. Despite his best efforts, his team couldn’t defend the total. Bengaluru chased down the target comfortably with five wickets in hand and 34 balls to spare, as Vyshak didn’t get enough support from the other bowlers.

Earlier, in the first innings, Gulbarga Mystics had a dissapointing batting performance and were all out for only 112 runs in 19.5 overs. Only Lavish Kaushal made a significant contribution with 54 runs. Luvnith Sisodia scored 13 and Smaran Ravichandran 12, while the rest of the team managed only single-digit scores.

ALSO READ:

Vijaykumar Vyshak Boosts Retention Chances Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Although Vijaykumar Vyshak’s team lost the match in the Maharaja League 2025, he has surely boosted his chances of being retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2026 auction with performances like this. Vyshak was bought by Punjab Kings for just INR 1.8 crore in the IPL 2025 auction. He played five matches, took four wickets, and had an economy rate of around 10.64. His economy was on the higher side because he bowled in the death overs.

His spell of 0/28 against GT in the first match of the season was impressive, even though he didn’t take a wicket. He bowled brilliantly in the death overs and helped his team defend the total in a high-scoring match.

For the next season, Vyshak could be one of the bowlers PBKS keeps, not just for taking wickets but also for his death overs bowling. The Maharaja Trophy 2025 could be an important tournament for him, and he has started brilliantly, with six wickets in first three matches.

IPL 2026 Auction
Maharaja T20 Trophy 2025
Punjab Kings
Vijaykumar Vyshak
Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

