R Ashwin reveals his favourite moment from the T20 World Cup

India's star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin revealed he truly lived the moment when former Indian head coach Rahul Dravid screamed and grabbed the ICC T20 World Cup after clinching the team's first major trophy in a decade.

The veteran spinner gave appreciation to Dravid's accomplishments despite the criticism and setbacks he suffered during his career as a player and coach, including the 2007 World Cup first round exit. In addition to this, Ashwin stated that he had realised how well Rahul Dravid had done and had adjusted their tactics to help the Men in Blue win the prestigious title back on June 29 at Barbados.

Rahul Dravid screamed and cried: Ravichandran Ashwin

"My moment was When Virat Kohli called Rahul Dravid and gave the cup... I saw him hug the cup and cry. Rahul Dravid screamed and cried. I saw him enjoy. I felt that a lot," Ravichandran Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

The 51-year-old coach's stint as India's head coach came to an end after winning the T20 World Cup on June 29 by thrashing South Africa by seven runs in the final match of the tournament at Kensington Oval in Barbados. The legendary cricketer finally enjoyed a moment of redemption when his last international assignment as a coach with India proved to be a monumental glory after failing to win a major ICC World Cup trophy as a player or captain. Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir was named as his replacement later in July, and he had been ready to start his stint on the white-ball tour of Sri Lanka on July 27.

Recalling the T20 World Cup 2024 final, India's post to a challenging total of 176/7 was powered by the aggressive partnership between Axar Patel and Virat Kohli, which moved the team closer to their target. The Men in Blue won by seven runs, securing their second T20 World Cup victory, after a tense defence that was held in check by Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya's dying overs pace choke.

