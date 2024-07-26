'Can't be dependent on others' - Jasprit Bumrah shares trust equation with Rohit Sharma in the early days at Mumbai Indians

Jasprit Bumrah said he used to depend on Rohit Sharma in his initial days and went on to list bowlers who have led their counry to the World Cup.

India's star cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah, has expressed his admiration for skipper Rohit Sharma's leadership skills. The right-arm pacer reminisced about his experience playing under Rohit Sharma in IPL history. The 30-year-old cricketer recently shed light on the great bond between the two players who have developed in the IPL and the national team.

Meanwhile, reflecting on his early days with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, Jasprit Bumrah revealed that he heavily relied upon former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma to set the field placements for him. However, the star bowler later accepted that he had managed to become self-reliant and not depend on others every time.

I realised I can't be overly dependent on others then I started learning the craft: Jasprit Bumrah

“When I came into cricket, I didn't know a lot - when I started playing IPL - I used to go & tell Rohit Sharma, 'you set the field, I don't know. I am going to bowl this ball, you set the field & I trust you, whatever the field right you set the field' - then slowly I realised I can't be overly dependent on others then I started learning the craft,” Bumrah told Indian Express.

The Mumbai Indians star has completely rested for the Sri Lanka tour after his stellar performances in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Notably, the right-arm pacer's performance at the 2024 T20 World Cup cemented his bid to be one of the greatest fastest bowlers in all three formats of the game. The 30-year-old cricketer was named Player of the Tournament for his amazing effort throughout the campaign, which saw him score 15 wickets with an average of 8.26. He finished with an economy of 4.17.

Meanwhile, T20 World Cup winner Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from the T20I format after a successful run in Barbados. The Indian skipper is set to mark his comeback in the ODI series, which boosts the preparation for the Champions Trophy 2025. On the other hand, Jasprit Bumrah will be making his comeback from the Bangladesh Test series.

