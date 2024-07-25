T20 World Cup winner to get maiden Test call up for India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

After helping India win the T20 World Cup again after 17 years, the 25-year-old pacer from Punjab expressed his desire to play Test cricket for India in the future.

Team India won the T20 World Cup 2024 last month, thus ending their 11-year-long wait for an ICC trophy. Notably, Rohit Sharma and his men performed extremely well, but young cricketer Arshdeep Singh showed his class in the final showdown. The left-arm pacer finished the tournament as the fourth-highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps to his name and was an important member of the history-making team. The left-arm pacer is now set to be rewarded with a call-up in the Test squad as well, having already cemented his place in the white-ball squads.

According to some sources, Arshdeep Singh is all set to earn his maiden international call-up for the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which is set to commence in late November. However, it has been reported that he could be asked by the team management to play a few matches in the Duleep Trophy so that his chances of squad selection are enhanced. The way he was moving the white ball in both directions for India has put him in a strong position to mark his place in the squad for the longest format of the game.

There’s a real chance that he could be India’s trump card: BCCI sources

“Arshdeep has moved the ball impressively in white-ball matches for India. He could be asked to play a few domestic red-ball games, starting with the Duleep Trophy on September 5, to enhance his chances of selection for the Australia tour. There’s a real chance that he could be India’s trump card, along with (Jasprit Bumrah, in Australia,” a source was quoted as saying by TOI.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh-born star has played six ODIs and 52 T20Is for India so far, picking up 10 and 79 wickets, respectively, in both formats. The young bowler has played 16 first-class games for the Punjab Kings, with 49 scalps to his name.

It has been reported that the selectors are very keen on picking up another left-arm pacer from Arshdeep Singh in white-ball cricket, and hence Khaleel Ahmed is being given an extended run in the team. The Delhi Capitals star was part of the T20I series against Zimbabwe and now has a place in both the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

