Matheesha Pathirana reveals CSK role in international career

Pathirana has risen as one of Sri Lanka’s top pacers since making his international debut in 2022. In a span of two years, the 22-year-old has played only 9 matches but has scalped 19 wickets at an average of 17. The young pacer credits his IPL franchise CSK for skyrocketing his cricketing career.

Sri Lankan star cricketer Matheesha Pathirana opened up about the Chennai Super Kings major role in his elevation to international cricket. Notably, the star bowler caught attention during the 2022 U-19 World Cup for his slinging action, which was almost similar to that of legendary Lasith Malinga. The five-time IPL champions, CSK, grabbed the big opportunity to sign him as a replacement player for the injured Adam Milne back in IPL 2022. The right-arm pacer just got two games to play in his first edition, but it helped him get an international maiden call-up for the Sri Lankan side.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old cricketer has picked up 32 wickets in the last two editions, making him one of the great fastest bowlers for the CSK side. However, the Kandy-born cricketer has recently spilled the beans on how CSK helped him grab the attention of sharing the dressing room with legendary MS Dhoni.

The young sensation revealed that he was not in the national squad despite having a great U-19 World Cup, but appearing on the CSK side had helped him get a spot in the national team. Pathirana acknowledged that sharing the dressing room with former CSK skipper and Indian legendary MS Dhoni was something special for him, which helped him take the game to the epitome of the level.

Playing for CSK is a gift from god for me: Matheesha Pathirana

"After my under-19s, I was not in any squads in Sri Lanka. But since my debut for CSK, I got those chances and got selected for Sri Lanka’s main team. Playing for CSK is a gift from god for me. Until I played for CSK, not many knew me. Sharing the dressing room with Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) is very special for youngsters like me, especially coming from Sri Lanka," Pathirana said on Sportstar.

It's true that the young bowler has worked on his line and length in the last couple of years, which has helped him become more efficient. The star semaer has helped him manage the 150-kmph barrier with his sling action, which has made him more lethal in powerplays and in death overs.

The star cricketer is set to be seen in action during the first T20I against India on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. In the same vein, Pathirana is expecting a great contest against the T20 World Cup champions.

"It will be a good challenge for us because they are world champions," he added further.

