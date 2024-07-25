Mumbai Indians star ruled out of India T20I series due to injury

Nuwan Thushara has been ruled out of the T20I series against India after sustaining a fractured thumb on his left hand during a fielding session on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka star cricketer Nuwan Thushara broke a finger on his left hand during the practice session and has been ruled out of the T20 series against India, which starts on July 27 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Notably, the speedster was expected to lead the hosts bowling attack alongside his partner in crime, Matheesha Pathirana, in the T20I series against India. The team manager, Mahinda Halagoda, confirmed this news that the injury was sustained on the non-bowling hand, but it was severe enough to rule him out. He further stated that the injury occurred during the late night of Wednesday, when the Sri Lanka team was training under lights.

Notably, the 29-year-old cricketer has been the second fast bowler to be ruled out of the series. Just a day ago, the Sri Lanka Board announced that Dushmantha Chameera was removed from the series due to illness and has been replaced by Asitha Fernando. However, the SLC board has not named Thusara's replacement so far, but it seems that Dilshan Madushanka might get the nod for the upcoming T20I series against the T20 World Cup champions, India.

Nuwan Thushara had consistently been part of the Sri Lanka T20I series this year and was among their best bowlers at the 2024 T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Nuwan Thushara had consistently been part of the Sri Lanka T20I series this year and was among their best bowlers at the 2024 T20 World Cup, taking eight wickets in the group stage match. Earlier this year, the right-arm seamer also grabbed the hat-trick on his way to figures of 5 for 20 against Bangladesh. It seems that his absence is a big setback for the Charith Asalanka-led side, as he can swing the new ball besides nailing the Yorkers in the death overs.

The 29-year-old cricketer has taken eight wickets in the recently concluded LPL 2024 and played a huge role in guiding his side, the Galle Marvels, in the finals, where they suffered a setback against the Jaffna Kings.

