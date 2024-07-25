Watch: Bangladesh keeper recreates MS Dhoni's iconic run out in Women's Asia Cup 2024

Bangladesh qualified for the semi-final of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 after beating Malaysia by 114 runs in what turned out to be a complete mismatch.

Bangladesh Women thrashed Malaysia Women by 114 runs in the final game of the league stage as the cricket teams set to move towards the business end of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. Notably, the Bangladeshi side posted the biggest total on the board, followed by the stunning bowling line performances, which were capped off with a run out by wicketkeeper Dilara Akter.

This crucial runout came during the last ball of the game when Jahanara Alam bowled a short delivery on off. Star batter Nur Izzarul was seen trying to pull it but got an inside edge that rolled to the leg stump for the wicketkeeper. The stylish right-handed hitter was looking to take a single run, but keeper Dilara Akter ran towards the ball quickly, collected, and fired a direct hit at the batter's end. This run-out brought back famous memories of MS Dhoni's run-out of star cricketer Mustafizur Rahman in the 2016 T20 World Cup.

Watch the full video here:

Bangladesh women have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024; set to face strong Indian Team

Following the same, Bangladesh women have qualified for the semi-finals of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 and will be facing defending champions India in the next game. The team qualified after thrashing Malaysia by 114 runs in what turned out to be a complete mismatch. The side posted 191/2 in the given 20 overs, which also marks their second-highest total in the T20Is. Bangladesh will be looking to outclass Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India to make it to the final showdown of the marquee event.

However, during the chase, Malaysia Women could muster only 77/8 and lost the match by 114 runs. The side has ended their campaign without a win, but one could hope they would be richer for the experience. Meanwhile, one could say that to be competitive at this level, they need to improve in all three departments: batting, bowling, and fielding.

