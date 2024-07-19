Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur's blunt reply to journalist ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2024

In a bizarre incident aside, India's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was seen giving a savage response to a journalist ahead of the Asia Cup 2024, which is set to commence on July 19 in Sri Lanka. Notably, one of the journalists was seen questioning her about the reason for the low number of reporters and media covering them after the Bangladesh series.

However, the star all-rounder came up with a straight-forward response and remarked that this is not her business and that it's up to the media to come and cover them. Following the same, a plethora of Indian fans were seen slamming the journalist for his lack of knowledge, while others also criticised him for putting up questions like the lesser importance of women's cricket ahead of the marquee event. Justifiably, the fans weren't too happy with the interviewer, who had brought up questions like this in the press conference.

Meanwhile, it's time for a mouthwatering battle between India and Pakistan, as the two sides are set to lock horns in the opening game of the Women's Asia Cup 2024. In what looks to be a fierce match, the Indian women's team will play their Pakistani rivals. India, the defending champions, are taking on Pakistan on Friday, July 19, in Dambulla, to begin off the Women's Asia Cup in a stunning way. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team will be starting the title defence with the aim of winning their eighth Women's Asia Cup.

You’ll always improve your cricket at the world level: Harmanpreet Kaur

India's skipper, Harmanpreet Kaur, pointed out that it is crucial for his team to win every game while giving it their all in the Women's T20 Asia Cup title defence. Notably, the Women in Blue are in an advantageous position heading into the Asia Cup, especially considering that the T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Bangladesh in October.

“This tournament is very important for all of us to prepare ourselves for the T20 World Cup. But at the same time, we always give equal respect to this tournament, because if you do well in an Asian tournament, you’ll always improve your cricket at the world level," Harmanpreet Kaur said in the press conference.

