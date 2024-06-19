WATCH: Harmanpreet Kaur gives Smriti Mandhana a big hug after record-breaking ton

During the ongoing second ODI between IND-W and SA-W, India opener Smriti Mandhana entered the record books after she slammed a scintillating ton.

For the unversed, this is the second consecutive century Mandhana has registered in the series, after a stellar ton in the first ODI.

After scoring a nifty 117 off 127 balls in the first match of the series, Mandhana bettered it by notching up 136 off 120 balls earlier today.

With today's century, the 27-year-old became the only Indian with back-to-back tons in Women's ODIs.

Mandhana also equalled former India Women's skipper Mithali Raj for the most ODI centuries among Indian women with her seventh ton.

Following the feat, in a heartwarming gesture, current skipper Harmanpreet Kaur could be seen giving her partner a big hug.

Check the video below.

ALSO READ: Social Media erupts as Smriti Mandhana becomes the first-ever Indian to notch up consecutive ODI centuries

Indian eves eye series win against the Proteas

Speaking about the match, the IND-W batters dominated the proceedings so far. After Smriti's ton, skipper Harmanpreet also brought up her his sixth century in the format, only behind Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. She scored 103 runs in 88 balls, including nine boundaries and three maximums.

Harmanpreet and Smriti scripted a massive 171-run partnership, propelling India's score to a towering 325 for 3 in 50 overs.

The batters have done their job superbly. It’s up to the bowlers to defend the total and help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Telegram Group Join Now

The Indian bowlers have also started strong, making early inroads and put pressure on the Proteas from the start of their chase.

The South Africa scoreboard currently read 95 for 3 in 20 overs with skipper Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp currently at the crease.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.