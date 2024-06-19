Social Media erupts as Smriti Mandhana becomes the first-ever Indian to notch up consecutive ODI centuries
Smriti Mandhana registered her back-to-back tons against South Africa in the three-match ODI series in Bengaluru. She amassed 117 runs in just 127 balls, including 12 boundaries and a maximum, in the first game to power India to 265/8, and the team won the game by a whopping 143-run margin to take an early lead.
Mandhana continued his fine work in the second T20I and notched up her highest-ever ODI score, scoring 136 runs in 120 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and two maximums to help India post 325/3 in the first innings. It was a knock laced with flair and gorgeous stroke play, for Mandhana unleashed her beast mode to put India in a commanding position after being asked to bat first at the same venue.
𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗠𝗢𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧! 🙌 🙌— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 19, 2024
WHAT. A. KNOCK! 👌 👌
Well played, @mandhana_smriti! 👏 👏
That's one fine innings... 👍
... yet again! 😊
Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/j8UQuA5BhS#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/F88F1nijjY
The start wasn’t as fluent for Mandhana, who took as many as 17 balls to get off the mark in the sixth over after coming to open. However, once she started motoring along, the southpaw was unstoppable, playing all her shots around the ground.
She took 67 balls to complete her fifty but accelerated superbly to complete her record seventh ODI ton, equalling Mithali Raj’s tally in the format. However, Mandhana only took 84 innings to accomplish the milestone compared to the 211 innings played by the legendary Mithali for as many centuries.
Social Media reacts as Smriti Mandhana notches up consecutive centuries
Smriti Mandhana has made the most of ideal batting conditions and notched up her second century in Bengaluru, a venue where no other cricketer has any century in Women’s ODIs. The captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, supported her well as the duo stitched a massive 171-run partnership to solidify India’s position in the game.
Captain @ImHarmanpreet is on a roll with clean striking 💥— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) June 19, 2024
150 partnership 🆙 for the 3rd wicket!
Follow The Match ▶️ https://t.co/j8UQuA5BhS#TeamIndia | #INDvSA | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/qOEor4Kgxe
Harmanpreet also brought up his sixth ton in the format, only behind Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. She scored 103 runs in 88 balls, including nine boundaries and three maximums.
The reactions around Mandhana’s knock and her partnership with Harmanpreet are aplenty. We have curated the best ones in this segment.
Here are some reactions:
Chinnaswamy Stadium applauding Smriti Mandhana after back-to-back centuries in Bengaluru against South Africa. The queen at her den, this is special. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fAYrM2dhEc— Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) June 19, 2024
Jersey number 18 scoring back to back ODI century for India is a never ending love story— Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 19, 2024
Virat Kohli x Smriti Mandhana pic.twitter.com/wyN4TChaQW
Mandhana already has 7 ODI hundreds for India, joint most for India, in just 84 innings.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 19, 2024
Should we bow down? Yes she's a queen. https://t.co/1i9vqtVTj1
The century celebration of the Queen, Smriti Mandhana. 👸💯🔥#SmritiMandhana #INDvSA #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/dNFVCmdgUZ— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) June 19, 2024
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana: The Backbone of Indian Women's Cricket . 🙇 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/tCxKXrRRmF— Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) June 19, 2024
Smriti Mandhana becomes the FIRST Indian to score back-to-back women's ODI hundreds.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 19, 2024
Also first Indian with 2 hundreds in a series.#INDvSA
Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Asian woman to hit consecutive ODI hundreds, also equalling Mithali Raj for the most ODI centuries among Indian women with her seventh ton.#INDvSA— Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) June 19, 2024
Back to back 💯— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 19, 2024
An excellent knock from Mandhana. Took her time to get going but has ensured she kicks on and gets herself and India a really good century!#INDvSA
THE SAVIOUR OF INDIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET - SMRITI MANDHANA...🔥🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OltXyKXA9c— Ramsingh Meena (@RamsinghNihalp2) June 19, 2024
We have entered the back-to-back hundreds era, it seems 🏏— Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) June 19, 2024
Smriti Mandhana strikes her second consecutive international century in the #INDvSA ODI series at the Chinnaswamy. pic.twitter.com/KT30SjHL2d
The batters have done their job superbly. It’s up to the bowlers to defend the total and help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
