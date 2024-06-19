Social Media erupts as Smriti Mandhana becomes the first-ever Indian to notch up consecutive ODI centuries

Smriti Mandhana registered her back-to-back tons against South Africa in the three-match ODI series in Bengaluru.
 By Darpan Jain Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 17:57 IST
Smriti Mandhana is a good player.?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Smriti Mandhana registered her back-to-back tons against South Africa in the three-match ODI series in Bengaluru. She amassed 117 runs in just 127 balls, including 12 boundaries and a maximum, in the first game to power India to 265/8, and the team won the game by a whopping 143-run margin to take an early lead.

Mandhana continued his fine work in the second T20I and notched up her highest-ever ODI score, scoring 136 runs in 120 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and two maximums to help India post 325/3 in the first innings. It was a knock laced with flair and gorgeous stroke play, for Mandhana unleashed her beast mode to put India in a commanding position after being asked to bat first at the same venue.

The start wasn’t as fluent for Mandhana, who took as many as 17 balls to get off the mark in the sixth over after coming to open. However, once she started motoring along, the southpaw was unstoppable, playing all her shots around the ground.

She took 67 balls to complete her fifty but accelerated superbly to complete her record seventh ODI ton, equalling Mithali Raj’s tally in the format. However, Mandhana only took 84 innings to accomplish the milestone compared to the 211 innings played by the legendary Mithali for as many centuries.

Social Media reacts as Smriti Mandhana notches up consecutive centuries

Smriti Mandhana has made the most of ideal batting conditions and notched up her second century in Bengaluru, a venue where no other cricketer has any century in Women’s ODIs. The captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, supported her well as the duo stitched a massive 171-run partnership to solidify India’s position in the game.

Harmanpreet also brought up his sixth ton in the format, only behind Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. She scored 103 runs in 88 balls, including nine boundaries and three maximums.

The reactions around Mandhana’s knock and her partnership with Harmanpreet are aplenty. We have curated the best ones in this segment.

Here are some reactions:

The batters have done their job superbly. It’s up to the bowlers to defend the total and help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

