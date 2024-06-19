Social Media erupts as Smriti Mandhana becomes the first-ever Indian to notch up consecutive ODI centuries

Smriti Mandhana registered her back-to-back tons against South Africa in the three-match ODI series in Bengaluru.

Smriti Mandhana registered her back-to-back tons against South Africa in the three-match ODI series in Bengaluru. She amassed 117 runs in just 127 balls, including 12 boundaries and a maximum, in the first game to power India to 265/8, and the team won the game by a whopping 143-run margin to take an early lead.

Mandhana continued his fine work in the second T20I and notched up her highest-ever ODI score, scoring 136 runs in 120 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and two maximums to help India post 325/3 in the first innings. It was a knock laced with flair and gorgeous stroke play, for Mandhana unleashed her beast mode to put India in a commanding position after being asked to bat first at the same venue.

The start wasn’t as fluent for Mandhana, who took as many as 17 balls to get off the mark in the sixth over after coming to open. However, once she started motoring along, the southpaw was unstoppable, playing all her shots around the ground.

Also Read: Not Rishabh Pant or Kishan, India set to take newbie keeper with Samson for Zimbabwe tour: Reports

She took 67 balls to complete her fifty but accelerated superbly to complete her record seventh ODI ton, equalling Mithali Raj’s tally in the format. However, Mandhana only took 84 innings to accomplish the milestone compared to the 211 innings played by the legendary Mithali for as many centuries.

Social Media reacts as Smriti Mandhana notches up consecutive centuries

Smriti Mandhana has made the most of ideal batting conditions and notched up her second century in Bengaluru, a venue where no other cricketer has any century in Women’s ODIs. The captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, supported her well as the duo stitched a massive 171-run partnership to solidify India’s position in the game.

Telegram Group Join Now

Harmanpreet also brought up his sixth ton in the format, only behind Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj. She scored 103 runs in 88 balls, including nine boundaries and three maximums.

The reactions around Mandhana’s knock and her partnership with Harmanpreet are aplenty. We have curated the best ones in this segment.

Here are some reactions:

Chinnaswamy Stadium applauding Smriti Mandhana after back-to-back centuries in Bengaluru against South Africa. The queen at her den, this is special. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fAYrM2dhEc — Yashvi (@BreatheKohli) June 19, 2024

Jersey number 18 scoring back to back ODI century for India is a never ending love story



Virat Kohli x Smriti Mandhana pic.twitter.com/wyN4TChaQW — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) June 19, 2024

Mandhana already has 7 ODI hundreds for India, joint most for India, in just 84 innings.



Should we bow down? Yes she's a queen. https://t.co/1i9vqtVTj1 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 19, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana: The Backbone of Indian Women's Cricket . 🙇 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/tCxKXrRRmF — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45) June 19, 2024

Smriti Mandhana becomes the FIRST Indian to score back-to-back women's ODI hundreds.



Also first Indian with 2 hundreds in a series.#INDvSA — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 19, 2024

Smriti Mandhana becomes the first Asian woman to hit consecutive ODI hundreds, also equalling Mithali Raj for the most ODI centuries among Indian women with her seventh ton.#INDvSA — Lalith Kalidas (@lal__kal) June 19, 2024

Back to back 💯



An excellent knock from Mandhana. Took her time to get going but has ensured she kicks on and gets herself and India a really good century!#INDvSA — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 19, 2024

THE SAVIOUR OF INDIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET - SMRITI MANDHANA...🔥🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/OltXyKXA9c — Ramsingh Meena (@RamsinghNihalp2) June 19, 2024

We have entered the back-to-back hundreds era, it seems 🏏



Smriti Mandhana strikes her second consecutive international century in the #INDvSA ODI series at the Chinnaswamy. pic.twitter.com/KT30SjHL2d — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) June 19, 2024

The batters have done their job superbly. It’s up to the bowlers to defend the total and help India take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.