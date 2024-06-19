Not Rishabh Pant or Kishan, India set to take newbie keeper with Samson for Zimbabwe tour: Reports

The wicketkeeping role can also see a new face with the workload of Rishabh Pant expected to be monitored after the end of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The Indian team is set tour Zimbabwe following the culmination of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 for a five-match T20I series, starting from July 6.

While most of the players currently playing in the mega-event are expected to be rested, recent reports suggest that as many as seven new uncapped players can feature in the squad.

Amongst them, the wicketkeeping role can also see a new face with the workload of Rishabh Pant expected to be monitored after the end of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Dhruv Jurel, who was part of the five-Test series against England this year might get a break while the lead wicketkeeping responsibilities is expected to be bestowed upon Sanju Samson.

Samson is currently a part of India's squad at the World Cup but hasn't gotten any chance to feature in the playing XI and will most likely be warming benches throughout India's campaign.

Samson, too will get a chance in the upcoming Zimbabwe series to prove his mettle.

ALSO READ: Seven uncapped players on BCCI's radar for Zimbabwe T20Is: Reports

India to call-up multiple uncapped players for Zimbabwe tour: Reports

Uncapped players such as Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Harshit Rana are anticipated to join the tour, along with several other newcomers.

These cricketers excelled for their respective teams in the IPL, earning them a well-deserved opportunity to showcase their talents in the shortest format of the game after thriving in the highly competitive T20 league.

Their inclusion in the Indian squad has long been expected, and they will now face their first test on the international stage.

Meanwhile, key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will primarily focus on Test matches and ODIs.

The Indian team has nine Tests scheduled in the World Test Championship over the next six months, as well as the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.