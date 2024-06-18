Seven uncapped players on BCCI's radar for Zimbabwe T20Is: Reports

While the T20 World Cup 2024 fever is on, the BCCI has started planning for the future, with an eye on IPL performers to give them exposure to international cricket.

While the T20 World Cup 2024 fever is on, the BCCI has started planning for the future, with an eye on IPL performers to give them exposure to international cricket. According to reports, the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe will feature a range of young sensations who impressed one and all with their skillsets in the Indian Premier League 2024.

According to a report by PTI, several players who performed exceptionally well in IPL 2024 are training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), with a few of them expected to travel to Zimbabwe for the white-ball series. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Harshit Rana are expected to be part of the tour along with several new faces.

“Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana, Nitish Reddy, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal are all at the camp. Some will go to Zimbabwe T20Is,” told a BCCI source to PTI.

All these cricketers were phenomenal for their respective franchises in the IPL and rightly get a look in the shortest format after nailing it in the toughest T20 league. These players were always expected to make it to the Indian side and will be tested for the first time in the international arena.

Shreyas Iyer to return for Sri Lanka ODIs

While several young faces will be part of the T20I setup, Shreyas Iyer is also expected to return to the fold with an away ODI series against Sri Lanka in late July. Iyer was not awarded a central contract by the BCCI earlier this year but might return since Gautam Gambhir, who worked for KKR in IPL, will become the head coach.

“Shreyas is currently not at NCA. Here mostly those players are there, who have performed in the IPL and will be in contention for Zimbabwe selection. However, there is every possibility that Shreyas will travel for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The last ODI that India played was in South Africa and he scored a half-century He had 500 plus runs (530) in World Cup and averages just around 50. Can you drop him?” added the same source.

Further, the big guns like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah will now focus on Tests and ODIs preliminarily. The Indian team has nine Tests in the World Test Championship in the next six months and the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Gautam Gambhir gave an interview for the head coach position earlier in Mumbai today. The announcement of the new coach will occur in the next few days.

