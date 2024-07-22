Punjab Kings talent smashes hundred in Lanka Premier League final, wins Player of the Match and Tournament

The Jaffna Kings emerged victorious in the Lanka Premier League 2024 final owing to Punjab Kings star batter Rilee Rossouw's unbeaten 106 runs on July 21 at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Notably, the Galle Marvels' dream of winning the inaugural trophy is crushed as they lose against the Jaffna Kings by nine wickets in the final match.

Earlier, it was Jaffna Kings skipper Charith Asalanka who won the toss and invited Marvels to bat first in the game. Galle made 184 runs after being called upon to bat. However, during the chase, Sri Lanka star batter Kusal Mendis hammered 72 runs, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes, and South Africa's star Rossouw smashed a tonne to help Jaffna clinch their fourth title in the tournament's history owing to an unbeaten partnership of 184 runs.

Notably, the Galle Marvels failed to muster much momentum, losing four wickets for 86 runs. Galle amassed 184 runs for six wickets in 20 overs, thanks in large part to Bhanuka Rajapaksa's innings of 82 runs in 34 balls, which included eight fours and six sixes.

Jaffna Kings bowlers tie up the top-order

However, during the chase, Rilee Rossouw came to bat and blasted 106 runs, including nine fours and seven sixes, after opening batter Pathum Nissanka got out on a duck. However, Kusal Mendis, who scored 72 runs in 40 balls with eight fours and two sixes, also managed to stay unbeaten. The Jaffna Kings amassed the needed runs to win the match by nine wickets with 26 balls to spare in final showdown.

🎤🔥 Exclusive with Rilee Rossouw! 👑👏



The Player of the Match and Player of the Series, Rilee Rossouw reflects on his epic century and unforgettable moments in the LPL 2024. 🏆🏏#LPL2024 pic.twitter.com/88Ob4TwvdH — LPL - Lanka Premier League (@LPLT20) July 21, 2024



In the current campaign, teams have typically performed well in the second half of innings thanks to the power burst. However, Kings dominated the first overs, which was also a crucial part of the match. The best performer in this match was Behrendorff, who ousted both of the Marvel openers while finding swing and giving up only five runs in his three powerplay overs.

